Gardening Etcetera: Pesky Problems in the Garden? We've got answers

Since compacted soil is a great hindrance to the growth of roots of our desirable plants — flower gardens, vegetable gardens, and lawns — it would be profitable for you to improve the quality of your soil by loosening the particles and providing aeration, whether or not you have this weed.

For lawns, aerating the soil with either a pitchfork, tine aerator, or hollow tine aerator should do the trick. De-thatching the lawn at the beginning of the growing season and raising the height of your lawnmower blade is also beneficial. You may learn more about these aeration practices by going to: gardenseeker.com/lawn-care/repair/aeration.

Adding copious amounts of organic matter, like well-decomposed compost or manure, to other garden areas will also greatly reduce the likelihood of this weed becoming introduced or making a comeback. I recommend using the good old-fashioned shovel or pick for this job, because a power rototiller may collapse the integral structure of the soil. If necessary, you may rototill once a year, but only during times when the soil is not especially wet or dry.

Employing cover cropping and adding earthworms will also be effective, though takes longer to see the results.