Gardening Etcetera: Pandemic made Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens bloom

March of 2020 put so many of us into a tailspin. We thought the beginning of a new decade would bring all sorts of good things, but COVID-19 changed our lives and society.

Instead of welcoming spring and being with friends and neighbors, we were forced to live within our own environment and find our own entertainment. Some people found solace in television, reading, or cooking. Others found hobbies and tried to learn new skills. One friend claimed she became a “domestic goddess!”

One positive result of the pandemic is that it sparked a huge interest in home improvement. Building supply companies and nurseries were swamped with business. Gardeners reassessed, dug, and planted. Our local nurseries could barely keep up with demand and delivery service was non-stop. When people couldn’t enter the nurseries, orders were brought out front. After COVID restrictions eased, people shopped and shopped with masks. And shopped. And dug and planted.