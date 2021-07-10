Gardening Etcetera: Pandemic made Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens bloom

March of 2020 put so many of us into a tailspin. We thought the beginning of a new decade would bring all sorts of good things, but COVID-19 changed our lives and society.
Instead of welcoming spring and being with friends and neighbors, we were forced to live within our own environment and find our own entertainment. Some people found solace in television, reading, or cooking. Others found hobbies and tried to learn new skills. One friend claimed she became a “domestic goddess!”
One positive result of the pandemic is that it sparked a huge interest in home improvement. Building supply companies and nurseries were swamped with business. Gardeners reassessed, dug, and planted. Our local nurseries could barely keep up with demand and delivery service was non-stop. When people couldn’t enter the nurseries, orders were brought out front. After COVID restrictions eased, people shopped and shopped with masks. And shopped. And dug and planted.
After a COVID break, the Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens is ready to resume its annual event and reveal the result of gardeners’ work. This year the tour features seven, unique local gardens and some gorgeous, outdoor living areas. There are large and small landscapes, but all feel intimate. Most of the gardens were scheduled for the 2020 tour, and the homeowners are anxious to show their works and labors of love. This is a self-directed tour, and visitors can meander and explore the gardens at their own pace. The homeowners will be around to chat and share their experiences.
The smallest garden is surrounded by multiple flowerpots and a small bed of flowers. The cozy deck overlooks a meadow and green space that goes on and on.
One of the larger gardens has a waterfall and stocked pond surrounded by native shrubs and vines behind an incredible Craftsman style home. The private backyard has a huge porch with accent plants and hanging flower baskets.
Two homes are being shown by a family near Downtown. Both have hardscape that was moved there and arranged to support native plants for local pollinators. The mother and sisters are eager to “garden talk.”
A garden showing on McMillan Mesa has a relaxing Zen feel. There are pathways through native shrubs and flowers, a hideaway gazebo, and relaxing water features—all done by a mother and daughter team.
The garden in Continental is massive and was designed by the homeowners. They are fortunate to have an amazing deck and pond, a large green space, interesting seating areas, and a greenhouse.
One other garden has blooms bursting in the front and back. The colorful front bed leads to a backyard of native trees, shrubs, flowers, and incredibly unique yard art.
The annual tour is a perfect opportunity to get ideas and learn what flowers, shrubs, and trees can survive in Flagstaff's harsh climate. Low humidity, wind, cool evening temperatures, and severe drought are huge obstacles to successful gardening here. And each area of town has its own microclimate. New arrivals have a lot to learn. Even those of us who have been here for years are facing new challenges with the changing climate.
The Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens takes place on Saturday, July 24, 10 am-3 pm. Admission is $12 per person and can be purchased with cash or check, and only on the day of the event at Viola’s (610 State Rte. 89A). Admission includes a map of the event.
Returning this year is Single Speed Coffee Roasters with their coffee trike. Plan some time to grab a beverage and look around the nursery while you’re picking up your map. Robyn and Art have made Viola’s a magical place since they bought the property four years ago. Each year, they pay all tour-related expenses, and 100% of the money stays in Flagstaff and goes to non-profit organizations. This year’s proceeds will be going to the Coconino Humane Society to help our furry friends, and the Flagstaff Family Food Center to help our human friends in need.
For more information, call CT (928)853-0315. My tour partner, Jenny Quarterman, and I hope to see you on the 24th!
Colleen Tucker took the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2007 and enjoys putting on events. This will be the ninth tour she has worked on.