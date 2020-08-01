Gardening Etcetera: Only milkweeds can save the monarch butterfly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was ambling through my yard a few days ago when I happened upon a plant that looked remarkably like a horsetail milkweed.

It was about to burst into bloom, so I returned the next day to take a look at its flowers and properly identify it. Sure enough, it was a horsetail milkweed.

Like all milkweed flowers, each was composed of a five-petaled corona set upon a corolla of five often backward-bending petals. A dozen or so of these tiny, creamy flowers were grouped together on an umbrella-shaped cluster at the top of a stalk. I have since discovered about a dozen more of these special plants on our property, and I have told my husband not to mow in those areas to protect them.

Why all the fuss over a few small plants? Milkweeds are the only food source for monarch butterfly larvae. That means this butterfly will go extinct if milkweeds disappear -- which is exactly why entomologists are concerned.

In the past 20 years, the worldwide monarch populations have dissipated by about 95%, along with a similar decline of milkweed populations. This shouldn’t be surprising, given the widespread use of weed-killers and pesticides, the massive conversions of milkweed habitat to farming and land development, and the deleterious effects of climate change on milkweed.