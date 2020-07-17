GARDENING ETCETERA: Oh, beautiful for ... amber waves of grain

Should you want to try grain growing without purchasing grain seed, you can receive small amounts of grains from the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library (www.facebook.com/growflagstaffseedlibrary) or through the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance’s Heritage Grain Trials Program (rockymountainseeds.org/about-heritage-grain-trials/). Even on a scale as small as a twenty-five square foot plot or sowing them as a cover crop, grain growing can be gratifying.

In fact, this time of year—when monsoons are about to hit—is our favorite time to enjoy the maturing grains. We bring out chairs and sit in the spaces between the wheats, barleys, oats, and rye to watch the sunset. At some point these grains will be delicious bread or soft cereals for breakfast. Yet in this stage, they bring joy by connecting us to some space between heaven and earth, the past and the present, and most of all, a deep sense of gratitude for a heritage as deep as humankind itself.

Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.

Steve Alston is a self-proclaimed mad scientist baker and grain grower. He shares his knowledge of growing, processing, and baking using ancient and heritage grains with many people in the community.