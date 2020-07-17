GARDENING ETCETERA: Oh, beautiful for ... amber waves of grain

In the opening scene of the movie Gladiator, Russell Crowe runs his hands across growing wheat and you know he’s in the Elysian Fields, the place where his departed family awaits his arrival.
For those who have similarly run their hands over grain heads about to burst, you know that feeling is truly heaven-like. To some, it feels like it is connecting them to a long lineage of human existence. For others, amber waves of grain are simply calming. Either way, grain growing is a deeply satisfying addition to the garden. Yet, for most gardeners, grain growing is something they think requires dozens of acres and large, expensive equipment.
A hundred years ago, wheat was the number two crop grown in the greater Flagstaff area. The varieties were not like modern ones, which are selected for large-scale, commercial harvesting. Instead, these grains were chosen for yield, flavor, and bread-baking quality. Most commercial grains cultivated in Flagstaff were wheat varieties, including Marquis, Red Russian, and White Sonoran, though oats and rye also did well here. Flagstaff even had its own mill around 1920, located on Railroad Ave (present day Route 66) between Verde and Elden Streets.
The Flagstaff Milling Company trademarked their own brand of flour, called Flavo Flour, which was marketed to housewives as a top-quality flour and a way to support their local community. Before the Flagstaff Milling Company opened its doors, the wheat grown in Northern Arizona was sent to Phoenix for milling then shipped back and sold to residents and farmers.
Since then, grain farming disappeared in the area, but not the desire for healthy, highly nutritious flours. Heritage grains provide an answer to this want.
Best of all, these grains can be grown in a garden plot for home use. Heritage grains, such as the wheat varieties mentioned above, are grains cultivated prior to World War II and are easier to grow than you may think. They require only sun and water and thrive in poor soils with no amendments needed. The greater Flagstaff area is ideal for growing grains because the timing of the monsoons and the moderate, summer-time temperatures.
Planting grains requires no more work than any other garden seed if planted at a small scale. A seeder can be used for larger plots but isn’t necessary. Dry farming is possible, but to ensure a harvest, regular watering until monsoons is recommended. Once seed heads dry, they are harvested by cutting down the stalks. No combine needed. Seeds can be threshed from hulls by wrapping them in a tarp, stomping on them, and winnowing away the chaff with a fan. Grain seeds can now be stored or ground into flour. Do not forget to save some seeds for replanting next year.
Historically spring wheats have produced best in Flagstaff, and over the years we have found the same to be true. White Sonora and Marquis still seem to do the best. Seed companies are recognizing the growing popularity of backyard grain growing and are beginning to carry heritage grains and some ancient ones as well. (Ancient grains are considered those largely unchanged from the varieties originating in the Fertile Crescent.)
Should you want to try grain growing without purchasing grain seed, you can receive small amounts of grains from the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library (www.facebook.com/growflagstaffseedlibrary) or through the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance’s Heritage Grain Trials Program (rockymountainseeds.org/about-heritage-grain-trials/). Even on a scale as small as a twenty-five square foot plot or sowing them as a cover crop, grain growing can be gratifying.
In fact, this time of year—when monsoons are about to hit—is our favorite time to enjoy the maturing grains. We bring out chairs and sit in the spaces between the wheats, barleys, oats, and rye to watch the sunset. At some point these grains will be delicious bread or soft cereals for breakfast. Yet in this stage, they bring joy by connecting us to some space between heaven and earth, the past and the present, and most of all, a deep sense of gratitude for a heritage as deep as humankind itself.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.
Steve Alston is a self-proclaimed mad scientist baker and grain grower. He shares his knowledge of growing, processing, and baking using ancient and heritage grains with many people in the community.
