Gardening Etcetera: Never too early to start shopping for seeds

As many of us adapted to stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and our new reality, gardening became the go-to activity. This interest in gardening may stem from a desire to grow food or a way to get the children outside.
Maybe some people now had the time while others were looking for a new, safe hobby. I hope this trend continues as gardening offers us so many benefits. But it can also lead to frustrations as indicated by the phone calls and emails received at the extension office. To help both beginning and seasoned gardeners have a successful gardening year, I asked Master Gardeners for their advice, tips, and comments for 2021.
Start shopping for seeds now. Last year brought a record demand for seeds, and many gardeners found some varieties of seed harder to find than toilet paper. As the pandemic continues, interest in gardening and buying seeds will likely remain. Plan ahead on what you want to grow so you aren’t disappointed. You can also visit the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library. Since our office is still closed, it’s outside at the Extension Office. Thanks to Master Gardener volunteers, it has seeds that you can check out. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/growflagstaffseedlibrary.
Many Master Gardeners said they plan to add a drip system to their vegetable garden. A drip system gets the water to where it's needed without wasting it. It is hard to water a garden efficiently and effectively with a hose, especially when the summer was as dry as last year. Drip irrigation is easy to set up, relatively inexpensive, and can save you both time and money. Start planning now as products may be harder to find this spring.
This year, try growing something new. Master Gardener Steve G. grew tepary beans, a native crop to the southwestern United States and Mexico. These beans thrive during drought and in alkaline soil, and can mature in 70-90 days. When growing something new, there’s always a learning curve. He recommends giving them more space by thinning seedlings, even if you don’t want to. Overcrowding doesn’t help these beans. Like most other beans, you need to wait until the temperatures are above freezing to plant.
Using row covers can be a game-changer. These lightweight fabrics can protect plants from frost early and late in the season. They provide a physical barrier to pests such as insects, birds, and rodents. Row covers also help seedlings to get established by reducing moisture evaporation. If left on all summer, row covers can protect plants from too much sun and sudden hail events. Again, shop early for the best selection.
A few Master Gardeners were concerned that the pandemic would limit participation in garden projects. That wasn’t the case at the Olivia White Hospice Home Garden. MG volunteers worked harder than ever when they were there. They got more done in a shorter time, maybe because they weren't socializing and snacking. Everyone is looking forward to when they can garden together and share snacks. (Though not a requirement, cooking is a skill many Master Gardeners excel at.)
A Master Gardener in Happy Jack let us know that she started a Facebook page: Happy Jack Gardening. What a great way to share gardening tips and how-tos with your friends and neighbors.
Gardeners in several neighborhoods plan to build fences to keep out the javelinas. Yep, squadrons of javelina have relocated to our town. Our vegetable gardens looked just like a buffet to them. It was a dry year and they were, understandably, looking for food and water but did they have to dig everything up. Fences are the best and more environmentally friendly way to control wildlife damage even though this can be expensive.
Here’s one last tip, consider taking the Master Gardener Class. You’ll find information about it on our website https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener. If this class is more than you are interested in, look for our Beginning Vegetable Gardening series scheduled to start in March.
Whether you are new to gardening or have been at it for years, I hope these tips can help everyone have a happy and productive gardening season in 2021.
Hattie Braun is the County Director and Master Gardener Program Coordinator for Coconino Cooperative Extension. She has successfully gardened in Flagstaff since 1993, helped by both her husband and by taking the Coconino Master Gardener Course.