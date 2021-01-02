Gardening Etcetera: Never too early to start shopping for seeds

As many of us adapted to stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and our new reality, gardening became the go-to activity. This interest in gardening may stem from a desire to grow food or a way to get the children outside.

Maybe some people now had the time while others were looking for a new, safe hobby. I hope this trend continues as gardening offers us so many benefits. But it can also lead to frustrations as indicated by the phone calls and emails received at the extension office. To help both beginning and seasoned gardeners have a successful gardening year, I asked Master Gardeners for their advice, tips, and comments for 2021.

Start shopping for seeds now. Last year brought a record demand for seeds, and many gardeners found some varieties of seed harder to find than toilet paper. As the pandemic continues, interest in gardening and buying seeds will likely remain. Plan ahead on what you want to grow so you aren’t disappointed. You can also visit the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library. Since our office is still closed, it’s outside at the Extension Office. Thanks to Master Gardener volunteers, it has seeds that you can check out. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/growflagstaffseedlibrary.