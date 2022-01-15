Gardening Etcetera: My lifelong infatuation with our wonderful world of color

“The world is a carousel of color, wonderful, wonderful color…” were the lyrics of the song introducing "The Wonderful World of Disney" television show my family watched Sunday evenings throughout my childhood. I was enamored with both the show and the song. But being young, I hadn’t realized there was something missing in our broadcasts — color! It eventually dawned on me that other families were viewing this show IN color, ON color televisions!

From that moment I was on a quest to see a color television show. The golden opportunity came (or so I thought) when the family across the street got a color television for Christmas. I feel sheepish to this day admitting to what I did next. I pestered my parents to call our neighbors to invite me over to their house to watch the New Year's Rose Bowl Parade in color. My efforts were fruitless.

As luck would have it, when I was a teenager, I had the marvelous opportunity to view the Rose Bowl parade in person. The floats were as phenomenal as one could imagine, with colors mingling and contrasting remarkably. It was mind-boggling to think that each visible aspect of each float was made from flowers, seeds, grasses, leaves, and/or bark.

Naturally my quest for color continues to this day, but now I seek it in my environment. I’ve discovered I can create my own color blends and mixtures in my landscaping and potted plants.

Cool colors -- the blues, blue-reds, violets, pinks, and dark greens -- suggest calmness and serenity. They remind me of cool summer ocean waters. Their subtle hues show best when observed closely and is why my own cool-toned flowers are placed along our walkway.

Warm colors — the orange-reds, yellows, lime-greens, and oranges — draw the eye to a particular locale, and may conjure up images of vitality and energy. Helenium (also known as sneezeweed) flowers show off a multiplicity of warm shades as do many marigolds.

Complementary colors — those that employ two opposite colors on the color wheel — also catch the eye. Green complemented by red can be stunning — a single red rose in a spray of greenery is a perfect example. One particularly popular complementary color combination is burgundy and chartreuse. One example: red fountain grass and lime sweet potato vine. Purplish-blue adjacent to yellow, however, is my favorite combo.

Employing analogous colors — those next to, or nearly so, each other on the color wheel -- is yet a further approach to creating color schemes. I love teaming up red, red-orange, and yellow flowers. For instance, 'Vista Red' salvia or 'Premier Petite Red' Calibrachoa partner well with gold or orange marigolds bearing red accents.

Color echoing — repeating two or three colors throughout a space — gives a sense of order and harmony. The space may be small or large. I sometimes set pots, each housing red, white, or blue-flowered plants on a small, tiered platform. My sister-in-law, on the other hand, integrates chartreuse with burgundy throughout her spacious patio. Both scenarios work splendidly.

A palette of contrasting colors is simple, yet effective. Whose eyes aren’t drawn to a plot of red and white petunias? Or orange and purple violas?

Then there's white. The traditional bride's white wedding bouquet is stunning, as is any white flower bed, especially when intermingled with a medley of textures.

The innovation of color television sparked my childhood infatuation with color. When I was a teenager, this passion was fueled as I feasted my eyes on the Rose Bowl parade — but this time with an awakening of the ways color combinations in the plant world can arouse emotions within oneself. Colors and the sentiments they elicit continue to inspire me each time I plant a petunia.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0