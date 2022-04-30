Gardening Etcetera: Mother Nature doesn't want to eat your heart

I’m going to let you in on a little secret. Gardening and farming in northern Arizona are hard. Okay, so it’s not much of a secret. Growing here can be heartbreaking. Where we live is dry. We have hot summers, cold winters, and daily, 60-degree temperature swings sprinkled throughout fall and spring. Mix in high winds and we never know what we’re going to get. The recent and early wildfires are horrific cases in point.

But the truth is, Mother Nature doesn’t want to eat your heart.

She just doesn’t think about you at all.

Once we accept that, though, the experience of growing with (or despite) her can be a great opportunity for learning. Because if we want to be the recipient of her bounty, we need to face the challenges with stoic resolve and joy in the process.

How do we do that? By being a grower who, in any kind of environment, works to be innovative and think outside the tomato cage. This happens by doing what our ancestors did for eons and that is to embrace the game of trial and error. Since the first agrarian seed was put in the ground, a struggle has been in play. The challenges can be pests, wind, cold, heat, too much water, too little water, too little sun, too much sun, depleted soils, or no soil all together.

This month one of the challenges is seasonal frosts. On April 13th, temperatures dipped in the high teens and low 20s. I grow food and flowers in both Yavapai and Coconino Counties, and in both places, I heard temperatures reported from gardeners as low as 16 degrees. Many a fruit tree blossom and, in some cases, even cold hardy onions and garlic bit it in the freeze. This is an April cold even some old-timers in Oak Creek Village, Paulden, and Cornville hadn’t seen in their lifetimes. I personally lost almost all my peaches, a privet, pomegranates, and every apple blossom. It won’t be the first time I get a gardening set back nor will it be the last. And, likely, it isn’t the final freeze for our area this season either.

But does this mean it’s time to give up? Absolutely not. Every community, in every condition, needs those who will grow food and beauty locally because learning to grow food and landscape plants no matter where we live is worth it. It teaches us resiliency, sufficiency, and accomplishment. It teaches us to be invested in our local economy. And gardening efforts feed our souls, even when we find heartbreaks along the way. Most of all, gardening teaches us how to mitigate hurdles like lack of water, pests, and yes, even late spring frosts.

Developing new ways to do things comes best from necessity. For example, I didn’t like how much water I was using in my garden, so I tried burying my irrigation drip tape lines and it cut my water usage in half. Simple modifications can bring about answers to the stark realities of growing in our climate. What about the challenges of spring freezes? Try covering your plants with frost cloths, plant the right plant in the right spot, and of course, educate yourself on what it takes to grow where you live.

Because here’s the thing about gardening: we love it. We keep loving it. We don’t need Mother Nature’s stamp of approval nor the best tomato in the county fair to prove we love it. We just need to have our hands in the dirt and the occasional warmth in our hearts that stems from helping things grow. Eventually, through age-old trial and error, more success will come. And as it does, frustrations will decrease.

So, don’t give up. Mother Nature may not be invested in you, but I’m going to guess you’re invested in her. And instead of having your heart devoured, it likely runs over with a happiness that can only come from the fulfilling work of growing plants.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etcetera column, a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

