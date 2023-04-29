There is a misconception about growing wildflowers, particularly in the arid lands of the American West. Oftentimes, I encounter new gardeners who hope they can just sprinkle seeds around their garden. And voila! A meadow of color will spring up effortlessly.

I think the idea comes from the very name wildflowers. Yes, they do grow effortlessly in the wild without human intervention. However, in the wild, specific species wait for the opportune time to sprout and grow. In fact, some seeds can lay dormant for over 50 years before the perfect time comes.

This timing usually correlates with the right soil temperatures and abundant rain/snowfall in the late winter that soaks the ground causing germination. In really wet years, there are gorgeous displays of color, but in dry years, wildflowers can be sparse or nonexistent. In our home gardens, we are trying to coerce wildflowers to grow where we want them, which means it is up to us to provide the optimal conditions for growth so we don’t have to wait 50 years or more!

To get started, first choose which species you want to grow, taking into account your growing conditions. Native wildflowers from your region may perform the best and will support local pollinators and other wildlife in the most natural way.

When selecting your favorite flowers, it is helpful to know the differences between the life cycles of each species. Some species are annuals that will germinate, grow, flower, set seed, and die during a single growing season -- oftentimes less than a year. This means they must be regrown by seed from year-to-year.

Perennials, on the other hand, will live for many years and may flower the first year or take one to two years to flower. These plants may go dormant in the winter but will regrow on their own the following year. Perennials and annuals can be purchased as seed mixtures, or you can create your own mixes by buying individual seed packets.

After you have chosen which plants to grow, select an area that receives at least a half-a-day of sun (6 hours or more is best) during the growing season. Now work towards creating a weed-free planting space by hand pulling, hoeing, string trimming, or capping the bed with fresh soil to shade out any existing weed seed.

Next, prepare your site for planting by scratching the soil with a hard rake or lightly tilling the surface with equipment so as not to bring up additional weed seeds lying dormant in the subsoil. To help ensure even distribution, mix your seeds with an inert carrier such as sand or vermiculite purchased at local garden centers at a three parts inert carrier to one-part seed ratio. Depending on the size of the area, broadcast your seed using a hand-held, drop, or push rotary spreader.

To finish your seeding project, turn a leaf rake over and smooth the soil, covering the seed no more than a fourth of an inch. Now gently irrigate the area several times a day, making sure not to wash your seed away. In order to trigger germination and encourage proper establishment, continue to keep the soil consistently moist for 3 to 4 weeks, as you would do to establish a new lawn.

In time, wildflower patches can become infested with weeds, so be sure to monitor your wildflowers regularly and remove weeds or unwanted grasses before they set seed. You may also have to thin out weedy wildflower species like lupine and Shasta daisies that can out complete other varieties and come to dominate the bed. Trees and shrubs may also take seed and should be removed before they become established. If infestations become too severe you may have to remove everything and start over again, either with a fresh seeding or by converting the bed to another kind of garden.

To learn more about growing wildflowers in Flagstaff and to see our native wildflowers in bloom be sure to visit the Arboretum at Flagstaff this season. The Arboretum reopens to the public on May 10, 2023.