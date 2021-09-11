Gardening Etcetera: Looking at the complexities of the mighty oak

The Mighty Oak

By Cindy Murray

What images are brought to mind when you hear speak of “The Mighty Oak”? Does your mind conger up childhood tales of dwarves dwelling amongst monstrous oak roots? Perhaps you recall incredible photos from National Geographic magazine of these trees being so massive that the limbs themselves are the size of most tree trunks. Or perhaps you’ve heard that oaks withstand the tests of time, weather and hardships.

Of course, we are not all speaking of the same species when we make reference to the mighty oak. There are, in truth, around 600 species worldwide, and North America is home to 90 of them. Some renowned oaks native to the American West include: coast live oak (Quercus agrefolia) — a wide spreading tree growing in the coastal ranges sporting holly-like leaves year-round; canyon live oak (Q. chrysolepis) — a handsome round-crowned evergreen inhabiting mountains and canyons of California and Southern Oregon; Emory oak (Q. emoryi) — thrives on low mountain slopes of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, often withstanding desert environments; and California white oak (Q. lobata) — a massive oak with deeply-lobed leaves, picturesquely twisted limbs, and a 70’ height and spread.