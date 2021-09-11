Gardening Etcetera: Looking at the complexities of the mighty oak

The Mighty Oak
By Cindy Murray
What images are brought to mind when you hear speak of “The Mighty Oak”? Does your mind conger up childhood tales of dwarves dwelling amongst monstrous oak roots? Perhaps you recall incredible photos from National Geographic magazine of these trees being so massive that the limbs themselves are the size of most tree trunks. Or perhaps you’ve heard that oaks withstand the tests of time, weather and hardships.
Of course, we are not all speaking of the same species when we make reference to the mighty oak. There are, in truth, around 600 species worldwide, and North America is home to 90 of them. Some renowned oaks native to the American West include: coast live oak (Quercus agrefolia) — a wide spreading tree growing in the coastal ranges sporting holly-like leaves year-round; canyon live oak (Q. chrysolepis) — a handsome round-crowned evergreen inhabiting mountains and canyons of California and Southern Oregon; Emory oak (Q. emoryi) — thrives on low mountain slopes of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, often withstanding desert environments; and California white oak (Q. lobata) — a massive oak with deeply-lobed leaves, picturesquely twisted limbs, and a 70’ height and spread.
When I contemplate my own definition of the mighty oak, however, stature and massiveness don't factor in. I visualize a relatively small oak, the Gambel, which is esteemed as the oak of our own Oak Creek Canyon here in northern Arizona. It is also the species growing on dry, sunny hillsides in the Flagstaff region, and the foothills south of Denver. This oak will slowly grow to 10 to 30 feet throughout most of its range, but I’ve seen more than a few specimens reach the mighty height of about 50 feet. Gambel oak establishes vast thickets through underground rhizomes and adventitious buds. I marvel when I spy an entire hillside mantled with one or several immense clones, especially during autumn when the trees are displaying vibrant colors.
I also marvel at the crucial niche Gambel oaks occupy wherever they reside. They attract an amazing diversity of wildlife. Spotted towhees, Merriam’s turkey and scrub jays, as well as squirrels and mice, relish dining on its acorns. A handsome yellow and gray warbler, the Virginia’s, routinely sings from the Gambel’s treetops and gorges on the many species of caterpillars that make this oak their host. And speaking of caterpillars, the Colorado hairstreak butterfly is highly dependent upon this oak to complete its lifecycle. The butterfly lays its eggs on the bark in late summer, and the caterpillars emerge in late spring and feed on young, tender oak leaves. Hairstreak adults feed on the Gambel’s tree sap.
Seed (acorn) dispersal is achieved by means of Lewis and acorn woodpeckers, band-tailed pigeons, and jays. In turn, some seed is devoured, thereby nourishing the animals.
Deer find nourishment in Gambel oak in both its mast (leafy parts of woody plants) and in its browse (seeds, acorns in this case). In the winter, however, Gambel is low in nutrients essential for deer.
The endangered Mexican spotted owl utilizes prime perching sites in the Gambel oak for hunting.
Like most oaks, Gambels become infested with their fair share of oak galls. These are growths that form around insect eggs laid within the tree’s leaf or twig tissue. The trees make the galls in an attempt to protect themselves, when in fact, the galls provide shelter and food for the developing young larvae. Scrub jays aren't fooled, though; they know exactly how to ferret out the nutritious insects. Galls are rarely harmful to oak trees.
Oak roots share a mutualistic relationship with fungi where the microorganism overlays the oak roots, protecting them from diseases Consecutively, the fungus gains nutrients from the roots. The association between roots and beneficial fungi are termed mycorrhizae — in my mind, a fascinating feat!
What’s your mighty oak? If you live in Southern United States, you might choose the southern live oak. One mighty specimen growing in Charleston, South Carolina, boasts of providing 17,000 square feet of shade. To the native Pechanga People in California, the coast live oak is not only huge, but also sacred. My oak, the Gambel, may not be mighty in size, but it is mighty all the same when one considers its intricate role in nature and its sheer beauty.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.