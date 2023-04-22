Today is Earth Day, a good day to contemplate the well-being of our earth’s soils. Sadly, many soils around the globe are in such poor condition, they are at risk of desertification, which Oxford Languages defines as “the process by which fertile land becomes desert, typically as a result of drought, deforestation, or inappropriate agriculture.”

One glaring example of Desertification was the Dust Bowl, which transpired in America’s heartland during the 1930s. This human-caused disaster was triggered when thousands of emigrants headed to the Great Plains to become farmers.

Some were enticed by the superstition that “rain follows the plow.” They were certain homesteading and agriculture would transform this semi-dry region into one favorable for farming. The first emigrants seemed to have their dreams fulfilled, as the climate endowed them with rain for several years. But the more they plowed the once-rich grasslands, the more plant nutrients were lost to thirsty row crops or erosion.

Additionally, overgrazing by cattle led to loss of native vegetation that had held the soil in place and maintained the ideal quantity and quality of nutrients. Prairie soils, once chock-full of both living and non-living organic matter that glued soil particles together, were now loose and light enough to blow away. All it took was a drought. The first one came in 1931. Wind, dust, and devastation ruled the south-central plains for the next decade, forcing thousands of families, including farmers and ranchers, out of the region permanently.

Many soil conservation practices have been designed and implemented worldwide since the days of the Dust Bowl. But now those practices are simply not enough. The situation has become critical. Over 95% of all food for our ever-expanding human population is reliant on our soil. To yield vegetation with high-quality nutrients, our soils must be healthy.

Healthy or “true” soil is alive. It is home to a plethora of microorganisms and invertebrates, perpetually converting organic matter into nutrients required by plants and animals alike. But for soil to endure, it must remain covered with vegetation.

Now, get ahold of these disturbing facts. Many agricultural lands are left barren during the off-season, leading to rain and wind erosion. Eroded farmlands may lose so much soil that they are abandoned—about 10 million hectares a year worldwide. To replace these lands, farmers sometimes convert forests or other natural ecosystems to croplands, which leads to further soil depletion, erosion, and landslides. This is especially true in developing countries where small farmers must cultivate poor soils, often on steep slopes. Further, if not kept in check, salts will accumulate in croplands due to irrigation and fertilizers, leaving even more land useless for farming.

Is anyone doing anything about this potentially existential threat? Yes. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification has enlisted 196 countries to develop and coordinate actions for sustainable land management. Furthermore, The World Wildlife Fund is advocating for all countries to achieve zero net deforestation. Other entities across the globe are working toward similar goals.

What can the average citizen do? We can beseech our government representatives to stay on top of the situation. They, in turn, could give landowners more incentives to keep healthy native ecosystems in the vicinity of their crops. This would serve not only to return plant nutrients to the ground, but also provide vital homes for pollinators as well as essential carbon sinks. We can entreat our representatives to ensure we no longer leave land devoid of vegetation by employing cover crops and other proven practices. We can ask them to motivate farmers to retain 3-6% organic matter content in all farmed soils. Lastly, we can request increased research in reforming farming practices.

Much of the world’s desertification occurring within the past 100 years or so has been due to mankind’s ignorance. Since then, we have gained much knowledge on the subject and continue to do so. Accordingly, I am optimistic that we should be able to return much of our lands to thriving soils. I believe if we have the will, we’ll one day find the wherewithal. But we’d better do it now.