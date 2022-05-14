Gardening Etcetera: Local plant sale and garden festival

The Coconino Master Gardener Association (CMGA) and the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) are sponsoring a spectacular Plant Sale at the Colton Garden and Discovery Village on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local growers will be selling native plants, seeds, vegetable starts, and house plants. In addition, there will be gardening classes, used garden tools, and books, a tool sharpening and repair service, plus kids activities.

The sale will feature more than a dozen vendors selling their plants. All of the growers practice organic and sustainable agriculture. You will find that most of the plants are grown from locally harvested seeds, and some of those seeds will also be available for purchase. Northern Arizona certainly presents a number of challenges for gardeners and local seeds are likely to be better adapted to our climate. Buying plants and seeds from these local agrarians will help you be successful and will support them in their work.

There will be lots of vegetable and herb starts. One grower told me she has 600 tomato starts! Several vendors have fruit starts including a few apple trees. At this event, you will literally be able to buy all the plants you need to set up your garden.

‘Let it Grow Native Plants’, ‘Lily of the Field’, ‘Plants for the People’ and ‘Milkweed for Monarchs’ will be featuring native plants. Many of these plants are drought tolerant, deer resistant, and good for pollinators.

There will be two vendors that specialize in house plants. ‘Plantae’ and ‘The Sunny Sill’ will be offering exotic house plants, cacti, and succulents.

While all the vendors can give you advice on Flagstaff gardening, ‘Elevated Gardening’ and “Harvesting Roots’ specialize in garden consulting. Be sure to chat with them about the services they offer.

Be sure to check out the three classes from CMGA’s most popular instructors. Jim Mast will be teaching his fabulous Tomato Class. Growing in Grow Bags is the subject of Sue Madden’s class and finally Master Gardener Coordinator Hattie Braun will discuss the challenges of growing fruit trees in northern Arizona. The Master Gardeners will also be staffing a booth to answer your questions about gardening and how to become a Coconino Master Gardener.

But wait...that's not all. ‘Dirt Don’t Hurt’ will be selling compost, compost worms, and worm castings. They also provide consulting on home composting. In addition, the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office will be giving an onsite composting demonstration.

You will undoubtedly be impressed by the amazing and beautiful plant containers being offered by ‘Buffalo Rainbow Planters’.

Previously owned garden tools, pots, starter trays, grow lights, and books will be for sale at the CMGA booth. Help us recycle these items.

If you already have all your tools but they are in need of sharpening or repair, the festival has you covered with the services of Nemo with his ‘Never a Dull Moment’ operation.

Willa Pratley and the Colton Garden volunteers will be offering kids gardening activities. There will be tours of the Colton Garden with discussions on indigenous farming methods and sustainable farming practices. The Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden, part of MNA, will have an educational booth with a variety of items for sale.

Colton Garden has a nice picnic area where you can enjoy food from the Dog Haus Food Truck and goodies from the Northland Hospice Bake Sale.

CMGA is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a group of well-educated gardeners to teach classes and care for gardens in the community. The gardens at Riordan Mansion and Olivia White Hospice Home are two examples of our volunteer work, but there are more than 30 other projects around Flagstaff. A portion of proceeds from the Plant Sale will go to fund grants for improvements at these gardens and other garden education projects. So far, CMGA has awarded about $3,000 in gardening grants just this year.

We look forward to seeing you at the Plant Sale on the 21st!

Colton Garden is one of the many gardens at the Museum of Northern Arizona. It is located at 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, on the opposite side of the road from the main Museum. Enter the event at the Research Center entrance.

Frank Branham is a Coconino Master Gardener, president of the Coconino Master Gardener Association, and a retired chef and former owner of The Cottage Place Restaurant. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

