Gardening Etcetera: Life down under with inoculated soil

Gophers and prairie dogs may be the bane of many gardeners, yet they play an intricate role in nature. Their digging habit mixes nutrients into the soil, allows water to permeate the ground and loosens compacted dirt. Whenever our own vegetable plots get low on loose, friable soil, we add soil dug up from prairie dog and gopher mounds and craters.

It has been 14 years since my husband and I dug up the “pinyon soil” to add to planting holes. Now our pinyon pines are robust and thriving. I like to think the inoculated soil did its job, but then again, it could be because we keep our pinyons well-watered (never soggy), or a combination of the two.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.

If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.

