Gardening Etcetera: Let's celebrate National Arbor Day!

National Arbor Day is April 29, a time to commemorate, indeed! The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation and education program that operates around the globe towards fulfilling its mission, "to inspire people to plant, celebrate, and nurture trees." In my view, however, this amazing organization accomplishes leaps and bounds beyond its stated mission.

To illustrate my point, here's a much-abbreviated lineup of ongoing projects:

REFORESTATION

Joining forces with entities like The U.S. Forest Service, state parks, nonprofit organizations, and international organizations, The Arbor Day Foundation Reforestation program has planted almost 150 million forest trees around the world since 1990. Their website states, “…our world’s forests are the cornerstone of life itself.” (Anyone who is familiar with our planet’s carbon and water cycles would likely concur.)

COMMUNITY TREE RECOVERY

Communities suffering devastating tree loss from natural disasters benefit from the Community Tree Recovery program. Jinotega, Nicaragua is a case in point. Farmers had been cultivating shade-grown coffee, but hurricanes and severe drought ravished the canopy trees upon which those crops depended. The program partnered with Food 4 Farmers in providing them 4,600 trees, which will not only bring back shade but also help prevent soil erosion and water pollution. The project goes even further by helping farmers plant home gardens, thus adding valuable nutrients to their families’ diets.

ENERGY SAVING TREE and COMMUNITY CANOPY

The Foundation’s Energy Saving and Community Canopy programs are celebrating their 10th anniversary of teaming up with other organizations to provide free or discounted trees for homeowners, utilities, municipalities, and businesses. These programs, operating in 44 states, also educate folks on how to design their tree plantings for the purpose of improving their immediate environment as well as their communities. Objectives may include: reducing energy bills by providing shade, sequestering carbon, managing stormwater runoff, and many others. The Energy Saving Tree program also gives homeowners a leg-up in replanting after natural disasters like windstorms, tornados, and hurricanes.

ENDOPHYTE-ASSISTED PHYTOREMEDIATION

Clean, unpolluted lands and waters are vital for the health and welfare of the world’s human and animal populations. For years, scientists have striven to clean up water and soil pollution through phytoremediation. This is the process of planting certain trees and plants for the purpose of degrading pollutants. But these studies often resulted in the early death of the plant because the contaminants couldn’t be destroyed at a fast enough rate. Additionally, the method was quite costly.

Working in partnership, The Arbor Day Foundation and Intinsyx Environmental (a firm out of NASA Ames Research Park in Mountain View, California) found natural microbe-plant relationships proficient in speeding up decontamination. The plant or tree continues to grow, remaining healthy, while the microbes work in harmony with the plant tissues to degrade harmful chemicals. This phenomenal approach to a seemingly insurmountable conundrum is termed Endophyte-Assisted Phytoremediation. It is approved by The Environmental Protection Agency and has shown to cost up to 40%-90% less than previously used methods. Representative cases include the use of poplar trees. Siphoning water up through huge root systems, one hundred of these trees have the tremendous ability to cleanse up to one million gallons of groundwater each year.

Through the years, I have devoted a number of Gardening Etcetera articles highlighting trees of northern Arizona, including ponderosa pine, pinyon pine, Gambel oak and more. For, not only do trees provide our region with gorgeous, verdant views, but they’re also integral components of my, and everyone’s, life. Northern Arizona’s trees protect our watersheds, prevent erosion, purify the air, magnify wildlife and game habitat, and provide shade. Across the globe trees may also guarantee food sources, furnish renewable resources, and provide jobs.

I hope I have brought home my original point in penning this article: The Arbor Day Foundation goes above and beyond its goals of inspiring people to "plant, celebrate, and nurture trees." The multitude of projects this foundation has accomplished and will accomplish through the years is mind-boggling. Trees are, literally, humanity’s breath of life. For more information see: www.arborday.org.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etcetera. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.

