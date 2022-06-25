Gardening Etcetera: Lessons learned from a gardening life

I admit this growing season has been very discouraging for me. More than any of my twenty years of setting seeds in the ground, 2022 has brought me to tears. But I feel ungrateful writing this because, unlike many of my friends, I haven't faced property damage from fires or flooding at least. Drought conditions, watering system malfunctions, extreme temperatures, and pest pressures I didn't expect are some of the things that have plagued me instead.

Through these challenges, I began to wonder if gardening was worth the investment. Maybe some of you have felt this way? Maybe this year isn’t even the first you’ve experienced discouragement. Well, this week's article is for anyone who has faced that moment of whether to continue planting or to give up.

Because I’ve been there too. Time and again, I have to decide if gardening is worth it, despite the disappointments. Here’s the self-advice I’ve found to keep me going.

There is hope in the harvest.

Every seed and every plant I put into the ground is done with the hope of a payoff. If I didn’t have hope it would thrive, I wouldn’t bother. If I didn’t have hope that I’d receive food or beauty, I wouldn’t try. But I do have hope. It doesn’t matter if more die than live — and they do — I make a promise when I cover the roots with soil that I will nurture the plant until there is no hope. Whether the harvest ends up being abundant or scarce, if I'm in the right mindset, I find the anticipation of a harvest is its own reward.

Create your own definition of a weed.

Plants want to reproduce. They want to put down seeds and have them germinate. There are all sorts of botanical adaptations to make this possible. Weeds are especially adept at propagating themselves.

But when we try to define a weed, that’s when the waters get murky. Most people agree with the description that a weed is any plant growing where it isn’t wanted. Such an explanation leaves a lot of room for personal taste. One gardener will pull out every sprout of purslane or common mallow. At the same time, others will welcome them for their nutritional value.

In my own garden, if I have volunteers from last year’s crops, I’ll usually let them stay, even if that crop has now been rotated to a different row. To me, they’re like brushstrokes in a Bob Ross painting. You know, the ones where he changes mistakes into “happy little accidents.” What gets left and what gets pulled all depends on the gardener and like life, we allow what we want to stay in our spheres and cull the rest. Gardens are expressions of the gardener, not the other way around.

Stop to smell the peonies.

As a side gig, I sell flower bouquets from my cut flower farm. I have limited time to cut the flowers and arrange them. Often in late spring I feel the busiest. I pick things quickly and sell them just as fast. This year I kept a few for myself. The smell was enough to make me pause throughout the day and stick my nose in their luscious blooms. These daily pauses helped me remember why I love cultivating flowers.

Eat the first tomatoes, can the last.

There’s something truly magical about the first juicy tomato of the season. Nothing is like it. By the 100th… not so much. Savor those first joyous fruits and once you’re feeling inundated with them, either share the bounty with neighbors or can them to remember the taste of summer.

Share the successes and the setbacks.

Sometimes it’s easy to look around and think we’re the only ones who struggle growing. But it’s not true. Even the most experienced gardener has failures. Accept your own gardening fiascos and share them with others. We learn more from these flops than we do from the easy wins. It may surprise you to find out that once you share the challenges, other gardeners will come clean too, and you’ll find their gardening experiences aren’t all bounty and blooms either.

In the end, gardening is a journey without a winner’s podium. Not too different than life, actually. And not surprisingly, the things I learned about gardening this year are great life advice too.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. In her past lives, she was a wildlife biologist, botanist, and backcountry ranger. Now she is the co-editor of the Gardening Etcetera column, owner of Nevermore Gardens, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, children's author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

