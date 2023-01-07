Gardening Etcetera: Learning more about Agatsache varieties

Of late, I have become endeared to the perennial plant genus Agastache -- so much so that when I visit nurseries, I keep an eye out for any Agastache varieties new to me. But if I want to keep any plant as a permanent landscaping feature it must: be hardy to USDA zone 5 or less; tolerate soil low in organic matter; and have showy flowers.

Before I present a smattering of the many Agastache varieties meeting these preconditions, I will first discuss the basics of the genus itself. Agastache is pronounced A-gas’-ta-kee or A-gas-tack’-ee (I prefer the latter). Being a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae), its species are pleasingly aromatic to humans, but repellant to rabbits and deer. Owing to Agastache’s propensity to attract hummingbirds, horticulturalists have dubbed its species “Hummingbird Mints.” One of the reasons I fancy Agastache is because they bear wonderful, stalked blooms from summer into mid-autumn and readily reseed themselves the following spring.

Agastache pallidiflora, a native of Arizona often referred to as giant hyssop, yellow mint, or horse mint, sports inflorescences of green bracts holding minute, white-to-dark-pink flowers. It inhabits Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer forests, canyons and meadows at altitudes of 5,500’ and 11,000’.

One Agastache performing admirably over the years in various sites on my own property is A. rupestris (Licorice Mint or Sunset Hyssop). It displays spikes of two-toned inflorescences — purple calyxes cupping two, small, orange-pink, tubular flowers. Many folks liken this perennial’s scent to a whiff of licorice melded with mint. Incredibly, my Sunset Hyssops ratchet up their flower production in sync with western hummingbirds’ fall migration — nature’s way of providing an energy boost for their long journey. Sunset Hyssop thrives naturally in central and southern Arizona in elevations between 3,900’ and 7,000’.

Over the past few decades, horticulturalists worldwide have gotten wind of Agastache’s beauty; delicate scent; and, once acclimated, drought tolerance. Accordingly, plant breeders have crossed various Agastache species to create new varieties. My ‘Blue Fortune’ Agastache is a fine case in point.

Striking showcases of dense, lavender-blue spikes of Agastache ‘Blue Fortune’, in my view, exceeds the delicate loveliness of both Giant Hyssop and Sunset Hyssop. I feel fortunate to have one in my own backyard, as it exhibits more visual impact each year. ‘Blue Fortune’ is a hybrid of an Agastache species native to the U.S. and those native to Asia.

Here's one I’ve never grown but would like to try — Agastache neomexicana (New Mexico Hummingbird Mint). It grows in our zone, 5, and lures in butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees alike. Unlike my other Hummingbird Mints, this species arrays itself with dark lavender-pink flowers and would be a lovely complement to the purples, peaches, and oranges of my other specimens.

If you’re in the market for a tall, long-blooming, colorful backdrop for your flower garden you may want to try Agastache ‘Ava’, a hybrid of A. cana and A. barberi. It can attain a height of five feet, so keep in mind it may require staking.

Hummingbird Mints have a reputation for being ideal additions to a xeric (drought tolerant) landscape. Even so, my ‘Blue Fortune’ blooms best when irrigated thoroughly about every 7-10 days during hot, dry spells. My native Agastache rupestris, on the other hand, blooms heartily with low moisture, but not parched, soils.

If you decide to add Agastache to your landscape, here are some handy facts and tips: 1) Most hummingbird mints attain their true glory when planted in a sunny or partially sunny site. 2) The genus typically blooms from mid-summer through early fall. 3) They may take one to two years to truly take hold and bloom liberally — you’ll need to give them extra care during this period. 4) Agastache loathes soggy conditions.

I eagerly await heading to our local nurseries this summer to scout for more Hummingbird Mints -- I trust our local nurseries to enlighten me on the attributes of each variety. I especially look forward to seeing specimens of a series of A. rupestris called 'Kudos' of which there are many color choices!