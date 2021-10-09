Gardening Etcetera: Learn about native grasses that may be foreign to you

Lastly, adding native grasses to your landscape is beneficial to our local ecosystem and especially our wildlife neighbors. Grasses provide food and nesting material to birds, habitat for beneficial insects, and create symbiotic relationships with mycorrhizae and plants. In areas that are disturbed or where invasive plants have taken hold, native grasses are some of the few plants able to outcompete these species and return the area to a more balanced and diverse system. If you have been battling weedy plants in vain with weed cloth, herbicides, and hand pulling, consider covering the area with a dense mat of wild Arizona meadow grasses.

Though there is an endless list of reasons to invite our native grasses to grow in your yard, there is finally the practical question of how to go about changing your landscaping. First, it would be wise to find out which native grasses do well in your area. If you are anywhere on the Colorado Plateau, Blue Grama is a good choice. It is easy to grow, widely available, reasonably inexpensive, and beautiful. Consider mixing in cool season grasses with wildflowers. You can call up a local nursery or search online for a quality seed source. Some nurseries will carry container grasses or plugs if you are lucky. These require less frequent watering for the busy gardener. Monsoon season is the best time to sow seeds. You will likely need to add compost to your soil and loosen the ground before seeding. Straw or pine needle mulch will help to keep the seedlings moist as they grow.