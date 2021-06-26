Gardening Etcetera: Keeping outdoor plants blooming in the June heat

Q: It’s so hot and dry, how do I keep my plants flowering? I’m watering a lot, but they just seem to be struggling.
Sincerely,
Watering Often
Dear Watering Often,
Ah, yes, it’s June, the month where we watch the skies for the appearance of monsoons. Add that to so many fires in the state and an extended drought, and I think we’re all doubly hoping for an early and plentiful rainy season. While you wait, there are a few things you can do to keep your yard in color.
1. Choose to plant flowers that thrive in dry conditions.
If you start with hardy plants suited to dry conditions, it will help you get over the hot and dry slump of June. Look for flowering natives and varieties that will also help wildlife survive this time of year, especially bees and hummingbirds. I would recommend perennials like Gallardia spp. (also called Blanket Flower), Salvia spp. (Sage), Yarrow, Lavender, Echinacea spp. (Purple Coneflower), and Rudbeckia spp. (Black-eyed Susans).
All of these produce beautiful foliage, flower in June, and are beloved by pollinators. In the case of Yarrow and Echinacea, these plants come in various shades from white, yellow, pink, orange, and red. Gallardia is a tough, prairie native with beautiful, two-tone ray flowers that will bloom until fall. Salvias are shrubby, but highly drought-hardy and so important for hummingbirds. An added bonus? They’re deer resistant. Lavender does well as long as the soil is well-draining. Choose varieties meant to overwinter in our climate, like the culinary one called ‘Munstead’. Black-eyed Susans will bloom the more you cut them, so bring those patches of sunshine indoors to a vase whenever you can.
2. Pinch Leader Stems and Deadhead Spent Blossoms
Pinching a stem after they grow at least 8-12” tall will encourage the branching of more flowering stems and increase your flowerheads. Make sure you only do this on plants that have more than one flowering stem, though. If it’s a single bloom plant like an annual sunflower, you’ll lose your one chance for a flower! Deadheading multiple stemmed plants encourages more blossoms to crop up as well and keeps the plant from expending energy by going to seed rather than blooming.
3. Use Timing and Technique to Your Advantage When Watering
Watering in the cool, morning hours will ensure that the plant’s cells will absorb the maximum amount of water and become swollen (i.e. turgid). This will decrease the possibility the plant will wilt later in the day. Watering at the roots allows for the best water uptake as well and minimizes the risk of disease. For in-ground plants, I recommend using drip tape buried just below the soil surface. Be sure the emitters are positioned right at the plant’s base. Using drip tape this way has cut my water consumption in half.
4. Provide Shade and Mulch
Keeping the soil at the base of the plant cool will decrease water loss by evaporation or soil seepage. Providing shade with a semi-permeable cloth hung above the plant or by the placement of the plant next to a structure for afternoon shade can also be helpful. If plants are in containers, simply move them throughout the day to cooler spots.
As you struggle through these dry and fiery days of June, especially on the heels of a couple years without a monsoon, please hope and pray for wetter July and August days ahead. I know the memory of them keeps me plodding in the garden, urging my plants to hobble along until the humidity and precipitation return and they can thrive. Those memories of seasonal rainclouds, heavy with water, are what we, as high desert gardeners, live for.
Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.