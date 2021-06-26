Gardening Etcetera: Keeping outdoor plants blooming in the June heat

Q: It’s so hot and dry, how do I keep my plants flowering? I’m watering a lot, but they just seem to be struggling.

Sincerely,

Watering Often

Dear Watering Often,

Ah, yes, it’s June, the month where we watch the skies for the appearance of monsoons. Add that to so many fires in the state and an extended drought, and I think we’re all doubly hoping for an early and plentiful rainy season. While you wait, there are a few things you can do to keep your yard in color.

1. Choose to plant flowers that thrive in dry conditions.

If you start with hardy plants suited to dry conditions, it will help you get over the hot and dry slump of June. Look for flowering natives and varieties that will also help wildlife survive this time of year, especially bees and hummingbirds. I would recommend perennials like Gallardia spp. (also called Blanket Flower), Salvia spp. (Sage), Yarrow, Lavender, Echinacea spp. (Purple Coneflower), and Rudbeckia spp. (Black-eyed Susans).