Gardening Etcetera: It's time to play 'Truth or Consequences' in the Garden

On the other hand, there are so-called “truths” some of us have assimilated from who-knows-where that we have adhered to for years. But when push comes to shove, perhaps we should be asking ourselves, how factual are they?

Questionable “truth” #1

I’ve had personal experience with one “truth” in particular. Decades ago, while I was working in the agriculture department at a university, my supervisor “informed” me that water droplets will act as tiny magnifying glasses when left on leaves exposed to the sun. Consequently, the leaves would be burned wherever a droplet of water had been. For this reason, he said, we should never water plants at or near midday. I abided by this advice for many years but have since learned that water droplets on leaves simply don’t have the power to focus enough sunlight to burn a hole. Having said that, I don’t recommend watering plants near midday. The consequence of doing so: water is more likely to be wasted through evaporation, and we shouldn’t be watering leaves in the first place--wet leaves provide the perfect home for the growth of fungi and other diseases. Cold water on hot leaves could, however, lead to some leaf damage, and bright sunshine on leaves may result in sunscald, especially on tomatoes.