Gardening Etcetera: It's time to play 'Truth or Consequences' in the Garden

There are basic truths and steadfast rules that, through the ages, gardeners have come to rely on through trial and error, scientific study, gardening classes, and/or word-of-mouth. All of us gardeners adhere to some verifiable truths such as plants require a certain amount of sunshine, water, and soil rich in nutrients.
On the other hand, there are so-called “truths” some of us have assimilated from who-knows-where that we have adhered to for years. But when push comes to shove, perhaps we should be asking ourselves, how factual are they?
Questionable “truth” #1
I’ve had personal experience with one “truth” in particular. Decades ago, while I was working in the agriculture department at a university, my supervisor “informed” me that water droplets will act as tiny magnifying glasses when left on leaves exposed to the sun. Consequently, the leaves would be burned wherever a droplet of water had been. For this reason, he said, we should never water plants at or near midday. I abided by this advice for many years but have since learned that water droplets on leaves simply don’t have the power to focus enough sunlight to burn a hole. Having said that, I don’t recommend watering plants near midday. The consequence of doing so: water is more likely to be wasted through evaporation, and we shouldn’t be watering leaves in the first place--wet leaves provide the perfect home for the growth of fungi and other diseases. Cold water on hot leaves could, however, lead to some leaf damage, and bright sunshine on leaves may result in sunscald, especially on tomatoes.
Questionable “truth” #2
Some gardeners assert that we should mix crushed eggshells into our garden soil. I know it may sound silly, but this is true. The consequence could be a boost in soil calcium, aiding in the prevention of blossom end rot, an ailment common in tomatoes, and less frequently, peppers, watermelon, summer squash, and eggplant.
Questionable “truth” #3
My own parents taught me a bit about earthworms when I was but a mite: earthworms were great fishing bait in Wisconsin; earthworms were a gardener’s best friend; and spectacularly, if you cut an earthworm in half, both halves would grow into full-sized earthworms! True, correct? Consequence: The top end of the worm will repair itself, but the other half will perish. The other two worm “facts” hold quite a bit of truth, depending on whether you’re a skilled gardener and/or fisherman. (And, astoundingly, flatworms (Planaria) do have the capability of growing into full-sized worms after being cut in half!)
Questionable “truth” #4
Many gardeners, including myself, have learned that before planting anything in a pot, you should put an inch or two of gravel on the bottom. Conceivably, this would ensure that excess water would drop into the empty spaces away from the roots, then drain out through the drainage hole. Supposedly, this would prevent the bane of any plant, soggy roots. Consequence: Putting gravel or anything else at the bottom of the pot gives the opposite result. When water encounters gravel or other material after seeping through soil, water spreads sideways, eventually making a soggy zone all the way to the top of the pot. In fact, all the soil above the gravel layer must become saturated before water enters the gravel and drains out through the hole. If needs be, you may prevent soil from dropping through the drainage hole by covering it with a single layer of paper towel or coffee filter.
Questionable “truth” #5
I’ve heard time and again that wood chips will rob your soil of nitrogen, an essential plant nutrient. It is true that microorganisms need this element to process and decompose the carbon in the wood. Consequence: unless you mix the wood chips into the soils, the chips will only utilize nitrogen that’s very near the surface. This is will actually promote garden plant growth by retarding weed growth.
There’s no telling how many questionable practices are continuing on in the gardening world. My suggestion is: before taking advice that seems too good to be true, suspect, or illogical, then it very well may be. It would behoove us to take a bit of time to research the facts.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.