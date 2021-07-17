Gardening Etcetera: It's not a gardening failure; it's a learning experience

Gardening brings out the optimist in me; for every challenge there is often something that grows just right. This year, I had an excellent crop of green beans. Where the peas failed to germinate, I sowed the seeds of California bluebells. These germinated and bloomed within a month, covering the garden with dozens of bright, royal blue flowers. And this has also been a great year for peppers as evidenced by the dozens of fruit on the two jalapenos that my husband planted.

While I’m away on vacation, enjoying the ripe tomatoes and cherries of Washington state, I’ll take pleasure in knowing that my neighbor will get to pick and enjoy my first ripe tomato.

Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program.

If you have a gardening question or problem, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.

The Online Master Gardener Course will be offered this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop for details: gaylejennifer2@arizona.edu or 928-773-6112.