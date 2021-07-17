Gardening Etcetera: It's not a gardening failure; it's a learning experience

This has been the most frustrating of gardening years for me since moving to Flagstaff 28 years ago. It all started with the sweet peas that failed to germinate. Then the kale was ravaged by flea beetles. The lettuce looked nice but was too bitter to eat. The cucumbers are not producing any fruit. And I have yet to pick a single ripe tomato.
But as discouraging as this may seem, I will never call it quits. For every challenge experienced in the garden, I’ll learn something new and try something different. I’ll get more creative and ask for more advice.
Next year, I will try starting the peas indoors in 6-pack containers and planting them outside after they are a few inches tall. Though peas are a cold tolerant annual and can germinate when soil temperatures are as low as 40°F, they do best at soil temperatures around 60°F. Our warm, dry spring likely prevented uniform germination. Starting plants inside will give me control when spring weather is unfavorable.
Lettuce leaves are often bitter when plants are ready to bolt. This was not the case for my plants, so the culprit was likely the very hot weather we experienced in June. Lettuce is a cool season crop and prefers some shade when temperatures get above 80°F. Next year, I’ll plant a batch earlier so harvest happens in spring. And I’ll plant a second crop amongst my pole beans to keep the plants shaded during the hotter times. I’ll also mulch to help maintain soil moisture and keep the roots cool.
There was a huge outbreak of flea beetles in the southwest this May and my kale seedlings were part of the plunder. Flea beetle injury is most damaging to seedlings; mature plants can often handle some munching. As natural chemicals are often ineffective against flea beetles, next year I’ll try two different cultivation techniques. I’ll use transplants that are large enough to take some damage. And I’ll cover the plants with a floating row cover during their most vulnerable stage. We ended up using a pyrethrum dust which did knock back the flea beetles. Pyrethrum is organic (it comes from chrysanthemums) and doesn’t last long in the environment. But care is needed when using this to control pests as it is toxic to beneficial insects.
For my cucumbers, I just need to be more patient. On a normal cucumber plant, the first 10 or so flowers are male. Female flowers, which will produce the fruit, show up a few weeks later. I’ve seen lots of flowers on my cucumber plants but it’s likely that most have been male. I’ll wait a few weeks to see if fruit starts to develop.
I was late getting tomatoes into the ground this year. Getting the beds ready earlier should help. With our short growing season, waiting to plant until after our frost-free date in June may be too late if one wants to harvest ripe tomatoes before the first fall frost. I’ll plant in mid-May and use wall-o-waters or other season extenders to get the plants through those frosty mornings in late May. I’ll continue growing early maturing varieties, but I’ll also try growing some Siberian tomatoes that are known to set fruit in cool weather.
Gardening brings out the optimist in me; for every challenge there is often something that grows just right. This year, I had an excellent crop of green beans. Where the peas failed to germinate, I sowed the seeds of California bluebells. These germinated and bloomed within a month, covering the garden with dozens of bright, royal blue flowers. And this has also been a great year for peppers as evidenced by the dozens of fruit on the two jalapenos that my husband planted.
While I’m away on vacation, enjoying the ripe tomatoes and cherries of Washington state, I’ll take pleasure in knowing that my neighbor will get to pick and enjoy my first ripe tomato.
Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program.
If you have a gardening question or problem, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.
The Online Master Gardener Course will be offered this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop for details: gaylejennifer2@arizona.edu or 928-773-6112.