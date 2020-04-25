Gardening Etcetera: Is it time to bring back the Victory Garden?

This is an amazing concept! It takes the worry of failure and the burden of getting everything started out of the equation for busy or timid people! But Brandon isn't the only one with ideas towards encouraging everyone with a home or wall space to "grow your own local food". There is also a movement in Prescott which has now put on its second annual "Victory Garden" Dinner celebration, hosted/created by John Murphy of Prescott. Its purposed goal is to help 1,000,000 people grow victory gardens to help end diabetes and malnutrition. But those are only two of their many goals!

Such objectives as set by Victory Gardens fit nicely into Flagstaff philosophies, especially now as our communities contemplate the possibility of food shortages or even simply the worry of entering a grocery store. What better answer than keeping your food as local as out your doorstep? Because as Grandma used to say, “Having a backyard garden to feed your family is better than money in the bank.” And that could not be truer for today! SO, if this inspires you to consider growing your own victory garden, get a hold of a local Master Gardener, if you aren’t ready to jump in with both feet alone.