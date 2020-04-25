Gardening Etcetera: Is it time to bring back the Victory Garden?

It has been 80 years since the last world war, and 80 years since government officials encouraged people to grow their own food in order to take care of their own families and communities.
Even before current interest sparked by COVID-19 isolation directives came into play, I was excited to see a grassroots reemergence of this Victory Garden idea cropping back up in our own state. A lot like the Slow Food Movement, which can be found practiced globally, people are also realizing how important this re-connection with gardening in our backyards is for our well-being and longevity. It has become a nationwide and perhaps worldwide renaissance in many first world countries.
People are fighting back against the corporate food system by growing their own food, in either their backyards, balconies, or in community garden plots. They are demanding change, because they want changes in the quality of their foods (and lives), and by doing so, they are also creating sustainable neighborhoods and communities.
A company named "Southwest Victory Gardens" is owned and operated by a passionate fellow in Tucson who wants to see everyone have a backyard garden. He has created a company to set up organic gardens for clients: from the raised bed, soil, compost and seedling plants, to the finished vegetable product. Brandon Merchant and his employees give each client the option to jump in and help throughout the process, or they offer other options to help the clients by setting up automatic watering systems, as well as checking the garden(s) personally to help their clients build confidence in their personal plant plots until the garden is ready for harvesting.
This is an amazing concept! It takes the worry of failure and the burden of getting everything started out of the equation for busy or timid people! But Brandon isn't the only one with ideas towards encouraging everyone with a home or wall space to "grow your own local food". There is also a movement in Prescott which has now put on its second annual "Victory Garden" Dinner celebration, hosted/created by John Murphy of Prescott. Its purposed goal is to help 1,000,000 people grow victory gardens to help end diabetes and malnutrition. But those are only two of their many goals!
Such objectives as set by Victory Gardens fit nicely into Flagstaff philosophies, especially now as our communities contemplate the possibility of food shortages or even simply the worry of entering a grocery store. What better answer than keeping your food as local as out your doorstep? Because as Grandma used to say, “Having a backyard garden to feed your family is better than money in the bank.” And that could not be truer for today! SO, if this inspires you to consider growing your own victory garden, get a hold of a local Master Gardener, if you aren’t ready to jump in with both feet alone.
It’s very likely that a Master Gardener lives near you, and every year more folks complete this certified gardening education program, the purpose being to help our community learn more about gardening. Or take the program yourself, as going through the program trains participants to learn exactly what is needed for gardening in Flagstaff. An online version will be available to residents in September.
Lastly, I’ll close with a gentle reminder from our Grandma’s generation, "Nothing is worth having unless you have to work for it." Yes, the philosophy of this great generation guides us to happiness (and a full belly) with sensible, home- grown wisdom. Now...let's get to work creating Flagstaff Victory Gardens in as many backyards and balconies as are willing! Please feel free to reach out to me as well, if you need help planning your spring garden.
Melissa Wilson is a local high-altitude gardener who is also busy raising her little sprouts and daydreaming about becoming a permaculture lavender farmer. She is also a Coconino Master Gardener. Contact her at: mellymochabelly@gmail.com.
For information about the online Master Gardener program, contact Gayle Gratop at: gaylejennifer2@email.arizona.edu.
