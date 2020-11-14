Gardening Etcetera: If those trees could talk ... Well, they can

Did you know that beneath the surface of a forest lies a mysterious world? A world where white spiderweb-like filaments weave in and out of soil pores? A world where nutrients are transported to, from, and into the roots of the trees through these filaments? A world where the trees themselves “talk”?

All these wonders and more are present in the depths of earth beneath healthy, undisturbed forests. The spiderweb-like substance I’m speaking of is actually fungal mycelium. Botanists have known for more than a century that mycelium and tree roots have a symbiotic association. They even gave this relationship a name: mycorrhiza, meaning fungus root. But they didn’t know that through mycorrhizae, forest trees may actually converse.

About 25 years ago, Dr. Suzanne Simard conducted research in an undisturbed Canadian forest where she planted 80 replicates each of Douglas fir, paper birch, and cedar. She covered each tree with a bag and injected radioactive carbon dioxide gas (carbon14) into the bags over the birches and injected a stable carbon dioxide gas (carbon13) into the bags covering the Douglas firs. After allowing the trees to photosynthesize for an hour, Dr. Simard checked each tree for radioactivity. She knew the carbon dioxide in each tree’s bag would be absorbed by the leaves, manufactured into sugars, and transported to the roots of that particular tree.