Gardening Etcetera: If those trees could talk ... Well, they can

Did you know that beneath the surface of a forest lies a mysterious world? A world where white spiderweb-like filaments weave in and out of soil pores? A world where nutrients are transported to, from, and into the roots of the trees through these filaments? A world where the trees themselves “talk”?
All these wonders and more are present in the depths of earth beneath healthy, undisturbed forests. The spiderweb-like substance I’m speaking of is actually fungal mycelium. Botanists have known for more than a century that mycelium and tree roots have a symbiotic association. They even gave this relationship a name: mycorrhiza, meaning fungus root. But they didn’t know that through mycorrhizae, forest trees may actually converse.
About 25 years ago, Dr. Suzanne Simard conducted research in an undisturbed Canadian forest where she planted 80 replicates each of Douglas fir, paper birch, and cedar. She covered each tree with a bag and injected radioactive carbon dioxide gas (carbon14) into the bags over the birches and injected a stable carbon dioxide gas (carbon13) into the bags covering the Douglas firs. After allowing the trees to photosynthesize for an hour, Dr. Simard checked each tree for radioactivity. She knew the carbon dioxide in each tree’s bag would be absorbed by the leaves, manufactured into sugars, and transported to the roots of that particular tree.
Her hypothesis was that with the aid of mycorrhizal fungi in the soil, carbon would be exchanged underground between the roots of the birches and firs. If this were true, some or all of the fir and birch trees would test positive for radioactive carbon14 as well as the stable carbon13.
Her hypothesis was correct: all the birches and firs now carried both carbon isotopes. “The two species were engaged in a lively two-way conversation,” says Simard. (The cedars didn’t participate in the carbon exchange.) Further field trials showed that Douglas firs and paper birch also exchange vital compounds like nitrogen, phosphorus, water, chemicals, and hormones through the network of mycorrhizal fungi and roots.
Mycorrhizae form intricate networks in every square inch of healthy forest soil, some of which connect one tree to another. Each mycelial filament is smaller than the tiniest root hair, giving it a huge surface area, and enabling it to delve into minute soil pores. While doing so, it absorbs nutrients that would be unattainable by roots. The mycelium then infects and colonizes a root hair and the two organisms commence the process of nutrient exchange. The fungi, not having the ability to photosynthesize, receives sugars in the form of glucose and sucrose from the tree. In turn, the mycorrhizal fungi unleash vital compounds and chemical acids crucial in breaking down minerals and fixing nitrogen.
As it turns out, soil is not the only source from which mycelium may absorb vital resources. Certain trees, the oldest ones in the forest, will give up their excess nutrients to the mycorrhizal network. These “Mother Trees” serve as giant reservoirs of nutrients and beneficial chemicals such as hormones.
A Mother Tree may be connected to, and render aid to hundreds of trees, even those of other species, though she shows preferential treatment to her own offspring. Because seedlings sprout under the forest canopy where little photosynthesis takes place, the channeling of nutrients to them is essential for a forest to reproduce fast enough to replace dead trees.
The mycorrhizal network, however, doesn’t stop at resource transfer. Through it, trees “talk” to one another not only by recognizing kin, but also by sending distress, defense, and electrical signals back and forth through the forest. For example, when a tree becomes stressed, it emits a distress signal, and other trees dispatch carbon to it. Similarly, trees will adjust their behavior when the network warns of insect attack, drought, or disease.
Forest trees belong to a complex community of shrubs, grasses, forbs, animals, microorganisms, and of course, other trees. The trees speak to one another through labyrinthine networks of symbiotic roots and fungi. They form relationships not unlike a honeybee colony, each tree serving a distinct role while having the ability to warn, inform, and aid others of the community. Can anything be more wondrous than this?
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Arizona Cooperative Extension Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.
