Gardening Etcetera: How to take steps to greener gardening methods

My road to green, pesticide-free gardening has been a bit hap-hazard and is still ever evolving.
After all, in the thick of an aphid infestation of my precious and way too few pepper plants, desperation made me want to reach for the poison. But I remembered a day back in nineteen ninety-something when I found a dead bird in my garden, most likely killed by my latest bout of grasshopper poison. I felt an enormous sense of guilt.
It was the dramatic event necessary to roust me from my belief that organic methods take too long for our short, growing season and aren’t worth it. In this moment I became determined to take the first step towards greener methods and since then, I’ve found they’re not nearly as time-consuming or hard as I used to think
First, I adopted a rooster for my tiny backyard. I named him Gunny. He was the most beautiful multi-colored Silky, and he moved like lightning when it came to catching grasshoppers. His feathers glistened and oh! He was fast—and hungry.
It was like magic. The grasshoppers were disappearing. And in the evening, when his belly was full and I was done with my garden chores, he’d sit on the arm of my lawn chair and let me pet him. He was my best friend in the garden. Until I decided to double up on the hopper hunting and got another chicken—a hen. Then Gunny wasn’t so nice anymore, but it didn’t matter. My grasshoppers diminished and I had found a great, biologically sound way to deal with insect infestations without killing songbirds. Two more hens later and my grasshopper problem was all but gone, not to mention the wonderful fertilizer those chickens created to boot!
Of course, change is inevitable and one by one my grasshopper machines passed on. Then I moved to a neighborhood which didn’t allow them. Yet, I couldn’t revert to using “kill everything in its wake” poison.
Instead, I discovered a consistent use of Nolo Bait at the right time every spring had the same effect on the grasshopper population. The difference was simply prevention versus extraction. I paid close attention to application timing. I spread it out as the new year’s grasshopper population began to appear. This meant watching when grasshoppers emerged, still small and green. If I delayed applying the Nolo Bait once I saw small individuals, the grasshopper population would explode, and it would be too late to control them. And though I don’t get them all, neither did the chickens.
Nolo Bait application still kills enough to keep the garden from becoming a total loss. And for those few who escape to make it through to summer, I keep an eye out for them to use my shoe to stomp them into oblivion. I call that shoe Gunny.
Editors’ Note: Grasshopper infestations can be devastating to a gardener when so much love and care has gone into the planting and watering. Watch for newly emerging grasshoppers in early spring, just as plants are young and vulnerable, then use an organic method of control. Chickens and other fowl, as mentioned here, are a great help. Beware that these animals can scratch or eat tasty plants.
Nolo Bait is a good option available at all local nurseries from March to May. As Nolo Bait can be expensive, we recommend going in on the purchase with a gardening friend or two. And for the curious minds who would like to know how Nolo Bait works, it is a granular application which contains a protozoon able to kill grasshoppers, locusts, and crickets. It infects all life stages of these hosts but is most effective when ingested by young grasshoppers about a quarter to half-an-inch long.
Nolo Bait is pest-specific and cannot hurt other species of invertebrate and vertebrates. Death occurs within one to three weeks in young grasshoppers but in the meantime can pass from grasshopper to grasshopper as larger grasshoppers eat the smaller ones throughout the season.
Cindy Chilcoat has been gardening in Flagstaff since 1989 with a focus mostly on vegetables and flowers. She completed the Coconino Master Gardener program in 2015.
