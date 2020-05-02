Gardening Etcetera: How to take steps to greener gardening methods

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My road to green, pesticide-free gardening has been a bit hap-hazard and is still ever evolving.

After all, in the thick of an aphid infestation of my precious and way too few pepper plants, desperation made me want to reach for the poison. But I remembered a day back in nineteen ninety-something when I found a dead bird in my garden, most likely killed by my latest bout of grasshopper poison. I felt an enormous sense of guilt.

It was the dramatic event necessary to roust me from my belief that organic methods take too long for our short, growing season and aren’t worth it. In this moment I became determined to take the first step towards greener methods and since then, I’ve found they’re not nearly as time-consuming or hard as I used to think

First, I adopted a rooster for my tiny backyard. I named him Gunny. He was the most beautiful multi-colored Silky, and he moved like lightning when it came to catching grasshoppers. His feathers glistened and oh! He was fast—and hungry.