Gardening Etcetera: How to solve the dreaded dearth of dirt dilemma

Purchase enough soil so your garden plot will eventually contain about 12-18 inches of dirt (depending on whether you plant shallow-rooted vegetables like lettuce or deeper-rooted ones like tomatoes) and several inches of organic material. (You’ll likely need to make a frame or raised bed to hold all of this). Once the dirt and organic matter have been mixed together and water added, microorganisms will resume decomposing the organic stuff, releasing vital nutrients for your veggies. Simultaneously, organisms will go about promoting the formation of materials like soil aggregates and humus that will, in due course, make your soil all the more fertile and water retentive, while building structure and texture conducive to strong root growth. All your garden needs now are seeds or seedlings, sunshine, water, a bit of fertilizer, and an addition of compost each fall, and your garden will be off to the races!