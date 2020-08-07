Gardening Etcetera: How to select native plants to nurture birds and bees

Living in Northern Arizona, we are fortunate to be surrounded by natural areas with diverse, thriving plant communities and wildlife. But there’s a major global crisis in the loss of plants and animals around the world, and we aren’t immune.
Monarch butterfly populations are crashing, native bees are disappearing, and many common songbirds have vanished. It isn’t enough to protect a few nature preserves–human-managed areas can contribute to diversity, too. How can our own homes and surroundings help the cause?
Thoughtful selection of native plants for our gardens can make all the difference for wildlife like butterflies, hummingbirds, and songbirds. Whether you are planting a large yard, shared areas around an apartment building, or simply some pots on a balcony, consider choosing native species.
Scientist Doug Tallamy has written several books detailing how native plants such as oaks support literally thousands of caterpillars, spiders, and other favorite foods for birds and wildlife. In contrast, sometimes non-native plants are relatively barren of food for our feathered friends. Two of my favorite Tallamy volumes are “The Living Landscape” and “Bringing Nature Home.” Though he writes primarily about eastern North America, both books are valuable guides for us as well.
Our native plants are also good choices because they often tolerate local hazards like late frosts, drought, and summer hailstorms. How does one discover native plants that can survive — and even thrive — in our challenging climate? Here are a few resources I’ve found helpful:
• The Arboretum at Flagstaff displays examples of native species, and hosts an annual native plant sale.
• The Museum of Northern Arizona and its Colton Garden staff and volunteers offer helpful information on natives.
• The National Audubon Society offers an on-line Native Plants Database where one can search by zip code for information on native plants suitable for attracting birds (including specific bird groups like hummingbirds, orioles, or sparrows).
• The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, with the help of the Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation, has a wonderful Arizona-specific list of plants for pollinators.
• Jan Busco and Nancy Morin co-authored a terrific book featuring plants of our region called, “Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens.” It is now in its second edition. Another useful book for our region is “Plants for Natural Gardens” by Judith Phillips.
High Country Gardens, a mail-order nursery operation run out of Santa Fe, has a colorful website with photos and information on use and care of many native plants. Requesting native plants from local nurseries also helps to build a local demand for these species.
You may want to sign your garden up for specific initiatives meant to assist our native pollinators. Some fun ones include the Northern Arizona Pollinator Habitat Initiative, the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, and the Milkweeds for Monarchs programs.
The “Garden for Wildlife” program run by the National Wildlife Federation, offers a walk-through checklist that helps you assess the value of your yard or garden for birds, insect pollinators, and other animals. You can pay a modest fee to have your site certified officially as “Wildlife Habitat,” but the checklist is freely available on-line for anyone to use in planning and managing your landscape. The inventory is not just about the plants, but also about providing water, cover, nesting sites, and about eliminating hazards like insecticides that would be toxic to bees and others.
It’s fun to watch hummingbirds buzz around a feeder, or other birds taking turns at the birdseed. But it’s even more satisfying to watch hummingbirds and bumblebees forage through the colorful penstemons in the yard, lizards chasing insects through the globe mallows and butterflies visiting the whorled milkweed patch. Try adding some native plants to your surroundings and watch your wild neighbors enjoy them.
Laura Huenneke is a plant ecologist and retired university professor and administrator. She took the University of Arizona Coconino County Master Gardener course in spring 2018 and enjoys the challenge of gardening east of Flagstaff.
The next University of Arizona Coconino Master Gardener class will be held online this fall. Go to: https://extension.arizona.edu/events/2020-08-31/university-arizona-cooperative-extension-online-master-gardener-course-fall-2020 for more information.
