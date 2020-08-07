Gardening Etcetera: How to select native plants to nurture birds and bees

The “Garden for Wildlife” program run by the National Wildlife Federation, offers a walk-through checklist that helps you assess the value of your yard or garden for birds, insect pollinators, and other animals. You can pay a modest fee to have your site certified officially as “Wildlife Habitat,” but the checklist is freely available on-line for anyone to use in planning and managing your landscape. The inventory is not just about the plants, but also about providing water, cover, nesting sites, and about eliminating hazards like insecticides that would be toxic to bees and others.

It’s fun to watch hummingbirds buzz around a feeder, or other birds taking turns at the birdseed. But it’s even more satisfying to watch hummingbirds and bumblebees forage through the colorful penstemons in the yard, lizards chasing insects through the globe mallows and butterflies visiting the whorled milkweed patch. Try adding some native plants to your surroundings and watch your wild neighbors enjoy them.

Laura Huenneke is a plant ecologist and retired university professor and administrator. She took the University of Arizona Coconino County Master Gardener course in spring 2018 and enjoys the challenge of gardening east of Flagstaff. The next University of Arizona Coconino Master Gardener class will be held online this fall. Go to: https://extension.arizona.edu/events/2020-08-31/university-arizona-cooperative-extension-online-master-gardener-course-fall-2020 for more information.

