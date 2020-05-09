Gardening Etcetera: How to plant roses given to you

Follow fertilizer bag directions, and sprinkle almost a full application of fertilizer (1/2 application if late summer) starting away from the rose canes and out to the perimeter of the hole. Water gently. Spread three inches of mulch over the planting hole area and water again. Place your irrigation emitter near the plant’s base and continue to water one inch per week.

Since pruning encourages foliage growth, wait to cut blooms and deadhead until next summer so that the bush can focus its energy on regenerating its root system.

Now, step back. These beautiful roses will be a cherished remembrance of your dear friend.

Carol Chicci, a certified Master Gardener of the Coconino Master Gardener Association, has grown roses in Phoenix for 15 years and for 15 years in Flagstaff. She is a member of the Denver Rose Society, the American Rose Society, and the Durango Botanical Society.

Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Master Gardener will return you call or message.