Gardening Etcetera: How to plant roses given to you

Your good friend from next door, who is moving, explains that she would like to give you a half dozen of her roses. You are thrilled because she always buys roses that are cold hardy to Zone 5, extremely disease resistant, and they thrive for her.
With paper and pen in hand, you take notes as she shows you each rose’s microclimate in her yard, whether it is located in full sun or part shade, sheltered against the warm house or out in the open.
She is giving you one each of six rose classes, which are determined by the structure of the bush. You decide her young climber, with its lanky canes, will grow nicely up a trellis you have. And you can place her hybrid tea with its spiral blooms at a relatively “toasty” spot next to your house and stone wall, since most hybrid teas are not hardy enough for Flagstaff’s USDA hardiness zone ones. You keep in mind to transplant only young or small rose bushes to ensure that you retain most of the root system.
She adds a floribunda with its small clusters of blooms all over, a polyantha with sprays of flowers, and a shrub rose with flowers evenly covering the bush. Finally, she adds a miniature, with smaller flowers and stature, that she has potted for your porch. She relates the name of each, its bloom color, and height at the peak of summer so you can look up any details on rose nursery websites.
Back in your yard, you map where you will place each rose. Planting the taller varieties such as the climber and the large shrub nearer the house, with the smaller floribunda and polyantha in front of them will ensure each gets adequate sun and is easily reached.
Now you proceed as if you had purchased your roses from a nursery: water the root balls gently and avoid at all costs exposing tender roots to drying out. Combine planting amendments, such as forest products mulch and well composted manures with the garden soil taken from your planting hole. Add one heaping scoop of mixed amendments to three scoops of native soil and mix well.
Use a strong N-P-K (Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium) fertilizer, such as 10-8-10 or 11-15-11, because roses are heavy feeders.
Dig each hole about 16” deep by 16” wide, roughening the sides so the rose roots will freely enter the original garden soil rather than circle around the root ball.
Here in Flagstaff, plant the rose with the bud union, or the “waist” of the rose where the canes meet the roots, two inches below ground level. Protecting this sensitive growth center from winter elements with several inches of mulch is essential to its survival.
Back fill the hole with your soil-plus-amendments mixture using a shovel or grain scoop, tamping down the soil with your hands, never your feet, and water the rose thoroughly to the perimeter of the hole. If bubbles come up, tamp that area down again with your hands.
Follow fertilizer bag directions, and sprinkle almost a full application of fertilizer (1/2 application if late summer) starting away from the rose canes and out to the perimeter of the hole. Water gently. Spread three inches of mulch over the planting hole area and water again. Place your irrigation emitter near the plant’s base and continue to water one inch per week.
Since pruning encourages foliage growth, wait to cut blooms and deadhead until next summer so that the bush can focus its energy on regenerating its root system.
Now, step back. These beautiful roses will be a cherished remembrance of your dear friend.
Carol Chicci, a certified Master Gardener of the Coconino Master Gardener Association, has grown roses in Phoenix for 15 years and for 15 years in Flagstaff. She is a member of the Denver Rose Society, the American Rose Society, and the Durango Botanical Society.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Master Gardener will return you call or message.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.