Gardening Etcetera: How to make your yard into a hymenopteran haven

Other titans lured to our landscape are the spider hawk and digger wasps. Both species seek out nectar of endemic flowers. I’m always dazzled when I spy a digger wasp with its black and orange-red abdomen and shiny blue-black wings zooming in on a creamy spray of fernbush blooms. Its young feed on beetle larvae.

Spider hawk wasp larvae gorge on spider innards. One flamboyant species, the tarantula hawk, sports a flashy blue-black abdomen with rust-colored wings and can reach the whopping length of two inches. The female hunts down a large spider, preferably a tarantula, nabs it, and with its colossal stinger deposits a single egg in the spider’s abdomen. The unfortunate spider remains paralyzed while the growing wasp larva feasts. I always avoid antagonizing any of the large hymenopterans-some species pack a powerful sting.

Looking towards the opposite end of the Hymenopteran size spectrum is the metallic or sweat bee. As both names suggest, many are metallic in color and/or are attracted to perspiration. It forages on a wide range of host plants like the mauve-rose florets of my native mountain spray. The ones I observe are tiny, about three-eighths of an inch, but some species are moderate in size. Unlike the honeybee which feeds its larva throughout its growth stages, the sweat bee gives its young all of its food at the same time by laying each egg in an underground waterproof brood cell filled with pollen and nectar. Many species of this family are highly efficient pollinators.