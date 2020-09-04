Gardening Etcetera: How to make your yard into a hymenopteran haven

Fourteen years ago, my husband and I relocated from Southern California to Hutchison Acres, a community five miles northeast of Flagstaff.
Our new property was, other than weeds and a few trees, nearly devoid of vegetation. After removing the cheat grass, horehound, and other undesirables, our lot was primed to be beautified. Since I’m an avid birder, and water is a bit scarce in the region, I resolved to use native vegetation as the mainstay of our landscaping. So we put in shrubbery, trees, wildflowers, and perennials that thrive in the surrounding forests and grasslands.
Our natural yet attractive landscaping is now flourishing, and as planned, serves as a sanctuary for a diverse assortment of birds. What came as a pleasant surprise though, was the multitude of native bees and wasps that are drawn to our native vegetation.
Bees and wasps belong to the order Hymenoptera, which also encompasses ants. Most Hymenoptera bear four membranous wings. The egg-laying apparatus, or ovipositor, of wasps and some bees also function as a stinger.
The most conspicuous members of this fascinating order are several species of bumblebees. The seemingly gravity-immune black and yellow species frequent majestic stands of Palmer’s penstemons. Here they are beckoned to faintly pink large bulbous tube flowers sporting three joined lower lobes providing the perfect landing platforms for these giants. These and other bumblebees are drawn to an assemblage of native flowers including pinkish-purple racemes of Rocky Mountain bee plants, pendulous pale pink inflorescences of New Mexico locusts, and any penstemon species with medium to large blossoms.
Other titans lured to our landscape are the spider hawk and digger wasps. Both species seek out nectar of endemic flowers. I’m always dazzled when I spy a digger wasp with its black and orange-red abdomen and shiny blue-black wings zooming in on a creamy spray of fernbush blooms. Its young feed on beetle larvae.
Spider hawk wasp larvae gorge on spider innards. One flamboyant species, the tarantula hawk, sports a flashy blue-black abdomen with rust-colored wings and can reach the whopping length of two inches. The female hunts down a large spider, preferably a tarantula, nabs it, and with its colossal stinger deposits a single egg in the spider’s abdomen. The unfortunate spider remains paralyzed while the growing wasp larva feasts. I always avoid antagonizing any of the large hymenopterans-some species pack a powerful sting.
Looking towards the opposite end of the Hymenopteran size spectrum is the metallic or sweat bee. As both names suggest, many are metallic in color and/or are attracted to perspiration. It forages on a wide range of host plants like the mauve-rose florets of my native mountain spray. The ones I observe are tiny, about three-eighths of an inch, but some species are moderate in size. Unlike the honeybee which feeds its larva throughout its growth stages, the sweat bee gives its young all of its food at the same time by laying each egg in an underground waterproof brood cell filled with pollen and nectar. Many species of this family are highly efficient pollinators.
With its voracious appetite for sawfly larvae, the thread-waisted wasp is highly appreciated in my yard. Ranging in length from five-eighths of an inch to about two inches, it’s easily identified by its thin “waist” or pronotum that connects its abdomen to its thorax. One day I was captivated observing a female thread-waisted wasp dragging into its burrow a colossal wooly bear caterpillar.
At a mere one-quarter inch in length, the minuscule yellow-faced bee is often mistaken for a miniature wasp because its abdomen is nearly hairless. This primitive bee has no pollen-carrying apparatus, so it must carry pollen and nectar to its young in its crop (gut). In a similar manner to the metallic bee, the female lays a single egg in a prepared brood cell. She prepares her nest in an underground burrow and in plants with pithy stems like our native sumac.
Little did I know that while planning and planting a lovely bird habitat I was concurrently creating a delightful bonus, a Hymenopteran haven.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Master Gardener will return your call or message.
