Gardening Etcetera: How to find the kind of rose you want

Sometimes it is easy to find the kind of rose you desire. Perhaps you know its common or scientific name, or you have seen a similar one at the nursery. It is possible to find one even if you only know the color you prefer and the size of the area where you will plant it.

You need two tools to hunt down the rose you have in mind. The first is the American Rose Society’s yearly Handbook for Selecting Roses. The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension office for Coconino County, located at 2304 N. 3rd St. here in Flagstaff, keeps one in the large binder listing the Olivia White Hospice Garden roses. This is an invaluable guidebook of over a thousand roses that can be used as a reference. Call beforehand (928-774-1868) to set up a convenient time for you to visit the extension office.

The first few pages of the guidebook are a glossary of the abbreviations used after the name of each rose. These abbreviations include the Class (say, Floribunda or Climber), Color, Number of Petals, Date Registered, and the ARS Rating. Only consider roses with an ARS rating of 7.8 or higher. The higher the number, the better the rose. Make a list from the ARS handbook of all the roses having the color and size you prefer.

Your cell phone is the second tool you will need since the ARS guidebook does not list the Zone of Cold Hardiness. Use the search engine on your cell phone to find internet sites selling each of the roses. After opening your search engine, type in rosa, then the name of the rose. For example, type in rosa blaze, then tap Search. A list of nursery websites that sell this rose will appear.

Check the rose’s cold hardiness rating. To survive our Flagstaff winters, roses need to be cold hardy to Zone 5. If the rose is only cold hardy to Zone 6 or Zone 7, cross it off your list. Next note the rose’s disease resistance to black spot and powdery mildew. Cross a rose off your list if it is not resistant to both of these fungal diseases. Take notes on what you like about each rose, then rank them in order of your preference.

The easiest way to find the roses highest on your list is to ask the nurseries here in town if they have that particular rose in stock. If they don’t have it, it is still a good way to inform nurseries as to what is popular and what might sell.

You can also order from the internet nurseries that carry the rose. Some of these nurseries are High Country Roses, Heirloom Roses, The Antique Rose Emporium, and David Austin Roses.

Purchase at least the 2-gallon size of the rose. A rose of this size has developed enough root structure to survive transplanting. The smaller pot size is cheaper, but a newly transplanted rose grows slowly as it establishes its root system, and its small bush makes it more vulnerable to animal browsing, and to the drying winter winds and cold.

Roses sell out quickly, so order yours in late winter. Calling an online nursery is best because you can stress that we are at 7,000 feet here in Flagstaff and need to have the rose delivered as close to our last freeze date (mid-May) as they will allow. When your rose arrives, keep it well watered and plant it as soon as possible after the ground is diggable.

Your detective work before you buy the rose will pay you back with a rose that is attractive and suitable for our climate.