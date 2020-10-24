Gardening Etcetera: How to deal with mighty mites and other fall pests

Dear Master Gardener:
I want to keep my fall crops going, but all of the sudden they are covered in bugs, especially my broccoli and arugula. What are these insects and how can I control them?
Sincerely,
All Bugged Out
Dear All Bugged Out:
It happens every year to me too. Just as the temperatures lower and my cool season crops start to pick up faster growth, the insects find them. Let’s talk about which ones are problematic this time of year and what we can do to mitigate their damage without using harmful insecticides.
APHIDS
These 1/6-inch long pests love to find new, green growth. They especially love flower and seed heads, but in my garden, never more so than on the brassicas. Besides seeing their pear-shaped bodies, the other indication they are a problem is the puckering they present on leaves. The best treatment I have found—especially on my cauliflower, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and Romanesco—is a weekly spray of one teaspoon Dawn dish soap to one quart water mixture. As an alternative for making your own, insecticidal soaps can also be purchased. Soap has been used for pest control for over two hundred years and works by allowing the fatty acids to come into direct contact with the insect’s cell membrane walls, which are penetrated then dehydrate the creature to death. Staying on top of aphids is key. They will keep multiplying within a few days, leaving a sticky substance all over the plants that not only make them unappetizing, but also encourages mold growth. If aphids get too cramped, they will sprout wings and fly off to find more victims in the garden. Should the weekly treatment of soap not do the trick to rid the plants of these pests, try neem oil, mentioned below.
FLEA BEETLES
Often, we see the damage flea beetles cause more than we find the beetles themselves because of the little, round holes they eat out of leaves. Flea beetles love to feed on nonwaxy foliage of arugula, cabbage, mustards, radishes, spinach, and turnips. Since flea beetles hide out in the soil, they are a tough one to control. Finding a non-toxic option to kill them is nearly impossible. Instead, try applying organic neem oil on the foliage to limit their food source and on the soil below to kill any eggs dropped there. Neem oil is a vegetable oil extruded from the fruits of the Neem evergreen native to India. The scent is striking and, as in my case, can cause throat irritation. Wear a mask if this is so and follow all directions found on the concentrate’s label. Also, only use it early in the day before beneficial insects are out and do not spray flowers. Neem oil washes away quickly, so multiple applications may be needed.
SPIDER MITES
Spider mites can be sneaky, particularly on house plants outside for the summer and now moving back inside for the colder months. Before bringing in house plants, hose them off, and then for added measure, spray them with a soap mixture whether they need it or not. Spider mites do not really show their presence until leaves are yellowing and the fine, silky webs form under and across leaves, so it is best to be proactive and treat every plant coming indoors as if they have these pests. It takes spider mites about ten days to hatch from the soil and to be extra cautious, spray the plants again after about one and a half weeks. Neem oil can also work for these pests but be warned about the smell in enclosed spaces.
WHITE FLIES
Like aphids, white flies are sucking insects that weaken plants and leave a sticky, honeydew substance and fungal disease in their wake. Treat these pests the same as mentioned for aphids.
If nothing else, we should count our blessings we don’t have to fight weeds as well as insects in the fall. With dry weather bringing more and more insect pests, we may soon be finding ourselves fighting them every month of the year. But that is a topic for another time.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.
