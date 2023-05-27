Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It’s late May and that means the beautiful -- although fleeting -- bloom time of lilacs. On a recent walk around my neighborhood, I was taken aback by the diversity of colors and fragrances these old-world plants bring to our gardens. It got me thinking about lilac history, the pruning techniques required to ensure growth of strong blossoms, and those particular French lilac varieties that are my favorites.

History of Lilacs

French or common lilacs (Syringa vulgaris) bring a rustic elegance to the garden. These tough and long-lived plants were originally native to southeastern Europe but have been widely cultivated throughout Europe since the 1500s. They were introduced to North America during the 1600s by colonial settlers. Additionally, lilacs were planted throughout the American Southwest by Spanish explorers and missionaries. In days long before weather apps and university extension services, the Spanish looked to lilacs to help determine planting times of their agricultural crops, as they had observed that lilac flowering usually correlates with decreasing days of frost.

Hundreds of French lilac cultivars have been developed over the years. However, many of the cultivars we know and love today were bred in France during the 19th century. This is why we often call them the “French Hybrids.” The main ornamental feature of the numerous cultivars is their highly fragrant clusters of showy flowers that bloom late spring (May in most regions) in hues of purple, white, rose, pink, and magenta. French lilacs should not be confused with other species of lilacs that are available in garden centers such as Syringa meyeri, commonly called Korean lilac; ‘Miss Kim’ lilac (Syringa pubescents subsp. patula); late lilac (Syringa villosa); and Syringa reticulate, commonly called Japanese tree lilac.

When to Prune Lilacs

Lilacs bloom on the growing tips of last year’s growth, so hold off on pruning your plants until immediately after they have flowered. Once you are ready to prune, you can remove the spent flowers and shape the shrubs as needed. However, finish your pruning by mid-summer so that you don’t remove the forming flower buds for next year. It is also good practice to prune annually 1/4 to 1/3 of the oldest stems at the base of mature plants. This helps provide disease resistance, along with sunlight to improve flowering.

French Lilac Varieties

Here are three of my favorite varieties and a little history about each. On average, these lilacs will grow 10 to 12 feet tall and wide and form a multi-stem deciduous shrub that will freely sucker if allowed. Plants perform best with consistent watering; however, they can be drought tolerant once established. Lilacs are great to use as shrub borders, in groupings, or as individual specimens. To create a real showstopper in spring, plant in an area receiving at least six hours of sun with an understory of bulbs like tulips and daffodils, and early flowering perennials like basket-of-gold (Aurinia saxatilis) and creeping phlox (Phlox subulata).

‘President Grevy’

This lilac was named after the French president Jules Grevy who was in office from 1879-1887. He is remembered as the first real president of France since his predecessors were monarchists who tried to restore the monarchy after its fall. The cultivar offers soft, almost Wedgewood-like-blue flowers that are sweetly fragrant.

‘Beauty of Moscow’

This, an all-time favorite of mine, was actually bred in Russia, not France. The flowers and buds take on a pale pink and white cast with an intense fragrance upon opening.

‘Charles Joly’

This French lilac was introduced in 1896. The forming buds are deep purple, opening to clusters of double magenta flowers. The fragrance is also heavenly!