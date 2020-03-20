Gardening Etcetera: Here's the buzz on Africanized honeybees in Flagstaff

Additionally, the world’s European honeybees are suffering from colony collapse disorder, while AFBs appear to be somewhat resistant to this devastating affliction. Likewise, they have some resistance to the hive-destructing Varroa mite.

Amazingly, because beekeepers select only the most docile queens for their hives and destroy highly aggressive swarms, and because AFBs have inbred with domestic bees, AFBs are calming down. This is especially true in regions where they’ve been established for a length of time, namely Brazil and Mexico.

We need our honeybees, even the Africanized ones, not only for pollinating crops, but also for the sheer beauty of the wildflowers that grace our countryside. So let’s do everything in our power to keep them.

If you come across a swarm — a huge group of honeybees that leave their established colony to construct a new one — or an unwanted hive, call a beekeeper. You may call Patrick Pynes of the Northern Arizona Organic Beekeepers Association at 928-600-1193 or visit the website azorganicbeekeepers.org and click on the “Services” tab for possible removal of the bees.

Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail. A Master Gardener will return you call or message. Cindy Murray is a biologist, elementary tutor and Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.

