Gardening Etcetera: Here's the buzz on Africanized honeybees in Flagstaff

Dear Master Gardener,
I have quite a few honeybees in my yard. What are the chances they’re Africanized?
Dear Reader,
There’s a pretty good chance they are Africanized honeybees (AHBs). In fact, you should assume that any honeybee you encounter in Arizona is an AHB. An Africanized honeybee is the same species as our domestic European honeybee, the two are nearly indistinguishable from each other, and the potency of their venom is virtually the same.
The chronicle of this bee began over half a century ago, when Brazilian entomologists were searching for a way to boost the hardiness and disease resistance of the European honeybee in order to allow the Brazilian honey industry to thrive. They hit the jackpot when they crossed a South African bee with the European honeybee.
The outcome was the Africanized honeybee. Some folks call them killer bees, an unfortunate misnomer. Scientists knew they had to keep a tight lid on them, because in addition to assimilating genes allowing them to thrive in harsher climates like ours, the bees had now assimilated those that rendered them more aggressive. They had, and still have a tendency to attack in greater numbers, are more easily provoked, chase a victim for longer distances, and stay alarmed longer.
Regrettably, a number of Brazilian AFBs escaped and eventually migrated northward, interbreeding with our domestic bees. Because of our semi-arid climate, they found a perfect niche in the American Southwest — among other regions — and have resided in Arizona since the 1990s.
You have free articles remaining.
Like European honeybees, Africanized honeybees are fairly docile when foraging for nectar and pollen. Likewise, both types of bees will defend their colonies when threatened. But when European honeybees emit an alarm pheromone, only a few dozen or less bees will sting an intruder, while AFBs will respond by sending out practically the entire colony of thousands.
AFBs are especially sensitive to the vibrations of loud noises, and their aggressive behavior is often set off by farm machinery and power tools. Also, if you wander too close to a hive you may be bombarded. As a warning signal, a few bees may buzz at your face and head. In any of these cases, run to shelter.
Feral colonies (those not tended by beekeepers) of Africanized bees tend to be more defensive than AFBs kept by beekeepers. They’re not fastidious about choosing hive sites and are drawn to any crevices in sheds, doghouses, meter boxes, wood piles, eaves, and debris. To prevent AFBs from constructing hives on your property, be diligent in sealing outdoor crevices and covering cavities. Inspect your property and buildings regularly and be suspicious if you notice bees coming to and from a specific locale.
Although we reside in a region we must share with AFBs, there are a number of benefits these creatures afford us. Foremost, they pollinate our crops, orchards, flowers, and garden vegetables with the same effectiveness as all honeybees, which is saying a lot, because one-third of American food crops depend on bees to some extent for pollination.
Additionally, the world’s European honeybees are suffering from colony collapse disorder, while AFBs appear to be somewhat resistant to this devastating affliction. Likewise, they have some resistance to the hive-destructing Varroa mite.
Amazingly, because beekeepers select only the most docile queens for their hives and destroy highly aggressive swarms, and because AFBs have inbred with domestic bees, AFBs are calming down. This is especially true in regions where they’ve been established for a length of time, namely Brazil and Mexico.
We need our honeybees, even the Africanized ones, not only for pollinating crops, but also for the sheer beauty of the wildflowers that grace our countryside. So let’s do everything in our power to keep them.
If you come across a swarm — a huge group of honeybees that leave their established colony to construct a new one — or an unwanted hive, call a beekeeper. You may call Patrick Pynes of the Northern Arizona Organic Beekeepers Association at 928-600-1193 or visit the website azorganicbeekeepers.org and click on the “Services” tab for possible removal of the bees.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail. A Master Gardener will return you call or message.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, elementary tutor and Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.