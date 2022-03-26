Gardening Etcetera: Hens and chicks and so much more

"Now here's the hen," my grandmother spoke to my father with obvious pride, "and if you take care of her, she'll soon give you chicks." But instead of handing him a chicken, she gave him what looked to me like a huge rose with a thick stem. Its sage-green "petals" tinged with pink, copper, and purple, were actually leaves!

Grandma snapped one of them in half, and a mucilaginous liquid oozed out! She explained this plant was a type of succulent dubbed "hens and chicks" because the "hen" grew special roots, sending little plantlets or "chicks" to the surface around the mother hen. She added that our Southern California cactus garden would be the perfect spot for it because it consisted of grainy soil that drained rapidly.

"Just stick the stem of the hen into the ground and keep the dirt moist until it takes off with new growth. After that, water it whenever the soil is dry like you're doing with the rest of the cactus garden," she explained.

The prospect of watching our mother hen birth babies from out of the ground was enthralling to me. I kept a close eye on it, and sure enough, she bore chicks for years!

I'm now grown up and living in Flagstaff. I hadn't thought of growing succulents here until a friend gave us a five-inch in diameter container succulent garden growing five different types of succulents. It doesn't contain hens and chicks, but the plants grow just as fast; I have to cut back foliage frequently to keep it within its now nine-inch container. At present, we keep it in our kitchen window, the brightest spot in the house. Each summer our succulent garden serves as a handsome centerpiece on our patio dining table. Last summer, it was plastered by three fierce hailstorms, and while our roof had to be replaced, our tough-as-nails succulents -- although tattered -- endured.

As I embarked on penning this article, I wondered whether high country folks grew small- to medium-sized succulents outdoors. I knew big specimens like certain yuccas and cacti thrive outdoors here, but what about those like the succulents of my childhood? To my delight, I found plenty, and hens and chicks is one of them!

Hens and chicks (Sempervivum tectorum) adds beauty and interest to high country rock gardens, containers, and any dry, gravelly site. One must remember to cut off flower stalks growing from the rosette (hen) because if the flowers set seeds, the rosette will shrivel and die.

Many species and varieties of the genus Sedum are quite popular in high altitude gardens. S. telephuim 'Autumn Joy' displays large, flat heads of tiny, rose-tinged flowers atop brilliant green foliage in late summer. It reaches a height of 2.5'.

The sedum ‘Sunsparkler' series encompasses varieties of nearly any color scheme desirable. 'Dazzelberry’ decorates its leaves in blue-green, ‘Firecracker’ does so with pink-edged burgundy, while ‘Plum dazzled’ does it with purple leaves. All these ‘Sunsparklers’ produce flowers in shades from pink to burgundy and grow to six or eight inches.

If you’re in the market for a plant that won’t overcrowd your garden or container, go for ‘Red Wiggle’ Sedum (S. ochroleucum.) This low-growing succulent brandishes fat, needle-like leaves of copper and green that morph red in the fall.

If your sedums become leggy, divide each plant into halves, making sure each contains roots so that you may transplant them.

All these succulents prefer sunny, dry sites in gritty soil. One pitfall gardeners encounter is overwatering. Be certain the soil is completely dry before watering, then water deeply.

Remember, too, that while these succulents grow well in containers most of the time, some may not weather a particularly cold winter. This is because pots are poor insulators. It's a good idea to put your potted succulents in a warm area near, or even inside, your house when very cold nights are forecast.

By and large, succulents grow and overwinter fairly well in higher altitudes if we take a bit of time seeking hardy varieties such as the ones mentioned above.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. To find out about gardening events, go to the Coconino Master Gardener blog: http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com/ and check out the calendar.

