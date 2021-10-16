Gardening Etcetera: Heck yes, gardening is for the birds -- literally

If a newcomer to Coconino County were to ask me, “Is gardening for the birds?” I would answer, “If you mean to ask if gardening is a waste of time here, the answer would be an emphatic ‘no.’ Gardening is a major pastime for many folks in our county. On the other hand, if you mean to ask if folks can entice birds to their property by planting certain shrubs, flowers, and trees, the answer would be an emphatic ‘yes.’ It is one of the reasons I, myself, garden."

So let’s explore several birds native to the region that folks may lure to their properties by landscaping with certain plants.

Goldfinches, House Finches, and Pine Siskins

For me, goldfinches are one of the harbingers of spring. Hearing the bright, mewing "teewee” call of the lesser goldfinch alerts me that sunny, breezy days are almost upon us. Wearing a black crown abutting a greenish back makes the male conspicuous, while the female is a much drabber gray-green. As the season advances, these birds fill the atmosphere with sweet cadences of trills, “swees”, and imitations of other birds.