Gardening Etcetera: Harkening back to our days as a spud producer

With an elevation of 7,000 feet, dicey water supplies, and diurnal temperature changes, Flagstaff was never a prime agricultural destination for farmers.

Indeed, the timber and grasses drew the first settlers to the region. But communities known today as Fort Valley, Hart Prairie, Sunnyside, Doney Park, Kendrick Park, Spring Valley, Garland Prairie, Williams, Munds Park, Anderson Mesa, and, of course, lush Oak Creek Canyon were once farmed.

Pioneers moving in during the late 1800s often came from areas where crop raising was easier, and naturally the newcomers planted crops thinking they would readily grow as they did back home. They quickly learned about short growing seasons, high winds, poor soils, late frosts, and inconsistent summer monsoon rains. But they also learned to adapt, for example, learning terracing methods from the Hopi to protect young plants from harsh winds.

On September 1, 1917, an Agricultural Extension Office opened in Flagstaff to support the farmers of the 25,000 acres under cultivation in Coconino County. The Extension Agent’s initial annual report lists the county’s leading crop as potatoes, followed by wheat, oats, barley, corn, and pinto beans. Local businesses bought ninety-eight percent of the potatoes, and enough wheat was grown to supply the Flagstaff Milling Company.