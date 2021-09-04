Gardening Etcetera: Harkening back to our days as a spud producer

With an elevation of 7,000 feet, dicey water supplies, and diurnal temperature changes, Flagstaff was never a prime agricultural destination for farmers.
Indeed, the timber and grasses drew the first settlers to the region. But communities known today as Fort Valley, Hart Prairie, Sunnyside, Doney Park, Kendrick Park, Spring Valley, Garland Prairie, Williams, Munds Park, Anderson Mesa, and, of course, lush Oak Creek Canyon were once farmed.
Pioneers moving in during the late 1800s often came from areas where crop raising was easier, and naturally the newcomers planted crops thinking they would readily grow as they did back home. They quickly learned about short growing seasons, high winds, poor soils, late frosts, and inconsistent summer monsoon rains. But they also learned to adapt, for example, learning terracing methods from the Hopi to protect young plants from harsh winds.
On September 1, 1917, an Agricultural Extension Office opened in Flagstaff to support the farmers of the 25,000 acres under cultivation in Coconino County. The Extension Agent’s initial annual report lists the county’s leading crop as potatoes, followed by wheat, oats, barley, corn, and pinto beans. Local businesses bought ninety-eight percent of the potatoes, and enough wheat was grown to supply the Flagstaff Milling Company.
The Agent established programs to improve the soil, treat seed, control rodents, and improve irrigation by encouraging planters to modify natural channels of water or dig new ones. He also established a Farm Bureau comprised of local farmers. In the 1930s, the lone woman on the Bureau was Museum of Northern Arizona co-founder Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton, who maintained a farm across from today’s Museum of Northern Arizona. She operated the farm for twenty years before donating the acreage to the Museum to be turned into the Research Center. Many of the farm buildings have been converted into offices and storage areas.
The Agent’s first report said that the potato crop was affected by blight and disease and did not produce what was hoped, but farmers did well enough to continue planting them. Rufus Rountree of Fort Valley grew 500 pounds of potatoes on eight acres. He planted the potatoes in between rows of terraced soil to provide protection from winds. Potato varieties grown around Coconino County included Peachblow, Gold Coin, Rural New York, Pearl, Brown Beauty, Bliss Triumph, and Katahdin.
In 1929, local farmers produced 18,000 units of 100-lb sacks of pinto beans. That year in Hart Prairie, homesteader Pete Michelbach and his family planted twenty acres of potatoes and the rest in hay. Even with a significant prairie dog population, Hart Prairie hay supplied the hard-working, hungry livestock teams at the logging camps. In 1943, the price of alfalfa delivered to Flagstaff was $35/ton; the price of grass hay was $25/ton. As local livestock owners know, hay is a lot more expensive now!
By 1934, there were 1,023 farms listed in the County as farmers persevered during damaging winds, water erosion, poor soil, insects, disease, and weather extremes. The bean crop failed in 1939 due to drought. Forage crops included crested wheatgrass, sweet clover, red clover, and alfalfa, according to the 1936 Extension Agent Report. During the 1940s, while crop production in the Flagstaff area continued, farmers did not have much luck selling their crops because of the isolation of the area.
The east-west railroad could carry crops to other places, but because the crops grown in California were less expensive, buyers for Flagstaff crops were scarce. A direct route between Flagstaff and southern Arizona had yet to be constructed.
During the 1950s, Flagstaff agriculture became less of a business and more of a hobby. Crop lands were sold and subdivided to accommodate housing. Today, Flagstaff is known more for its livestock and logging heritage, but the early crop farming efforts were also important as farmers tended to be permanent residents who helped build the community we know now. And although current Flagstaff folks attempt to grow crops face the same challenges as our predecessors, we continue to try!
Note: Extension Agent reports are on file at Northern Arizona University’s Special Collections and Archives.
Susan Deaver Olberding is a Flagstaff historian and a Coconino Master Gardener.