Gardening Etcetera: Hard to avoid the March temptation to start seeds

LET THEM HAVE LIGHT

Once a seedling emerges, keep those weak, little stalks in direct sunlight or with an artificial light hanging two to three inches above them. Move the light up as the plant grows to ensure a strong, straight stalk. Because plants need a night cycle too, turn the lights off eight to twelve hours within a twenty-four-hour period.

CONSISTENT MOISTURE IS A FIGHT

Fragile seedlings need their feet to be consistently wet but not soggy. This may require a gardener to water more than once a day. Do a simple, frequent check by pressing a finger down in the soil next to the seedling. If the soil is wet to the touch but water doesn’t pool, it is just right. Watering with a mister or watering from the bottom also helps. Housing young plants in a spot with high humidity is ideal, but if this isn’t possible, consider keeping the seedlings covered with a thin, frost cloth to allow sunlight in but barricades the wind out. A word of caution, however; seedlings need good airflow to combat against damping off. Situate your covering to receive some airflow without overwhelming your plants with soul-sucking gusts of dry air.

HARDENING OFF RIGHT