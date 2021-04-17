Gardening Etcetera: Happy 90th to Flagstaff's George Washington Elm

The story of this rose was featured in a 2013 Gardening, etc. article. In brief, the rose was brought to Arizona in 1865 from New Jersey by Margaret Hunt McCormick, the bride of Arizona Territory’s second governor, Richard C. McCormick. The Territorial capital was then in Prescott and Margaret planted the rose at the Governor’s Mansion. The rose flourished, but Margaret and her newborn child died in 1867 after a difficult childbirth. Arizona Historian Sharlot Hall acquired the mansion in 1929 and noted that she felt Mrs. McCormick’s spirit whenever she was inside.

The Flagstaff rose growing next to the George Washington Elm is a descendant of the Prescott rose and was planted at NAU in 1934. Limited numbers of roses from the Flagstaff rose are for sale through the Arboretum, however, they won’t be available for at least another month. Funds raised through the sale of the rose support both the George Washington Elm and McCormick rose preservation and the Arboretum.

Susan Deaver Olberding is a Flagstaff historian, master gardener, and DAR member. She has published five books on northern Arizona history. Deaver Olberding is a Coconino Master Gardener, a DAR member, and a Flagstaff historian. If you have a gardening question or problem, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0