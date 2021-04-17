Gardening Etcetera: Happy 90th to Flagstaff's George Washington Elm

On a rainy Arbor Day in Flagstaff in 1931, a group of local Flagstaff women, all members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Coconino Chapter, planted a sprig from a historic elm tree. Now, this stately tree celebrates a milestone by turning 90 years and being in fine shape.
The tree sprig came from the Ulmus americana Elm tree in Cambridge, MA under which George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army on July 3, 1775. This tree died in October 1923 at an estimated age of 200 years, but foresighted botanists and a Maryland DAR member made sure its legacy lived on at universities across the United States, including Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
The botanists took grafts of the famous elm. In 1931, Harvard University’s Arboretum mailed the grafts to universities in every state to be planted on the 200th anniversary of Washington’s birthday. The original wood was made into furniture and book-ends and sent to both state governments and Washington’s Mt. Vernon, Virginia home for display.
An Uncle of a Maryland DAR member gathered acorns from outside the original tree’s fence and gave them to his niece. She planted the acorns and then gave saplings to other DAR chapters, city and county offices, and other government entities.
Flagstaff’s hardy tree may be the only survivor of these nationwide plantings, as most have succumbed to Dutch elm disease. The plaque placed at the base of the sapling stated: “Under the forebearer of this American elm, George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, MA on July 3, 1775.”
The Flagstaff elm has thrived, but the original plaque was stolen in a fraternity prank. When NAU renovation plans threatened to destroy the tree in the 1980s, NAU forestry professor Donald E. Wommack realized the tree’s heritage and began grafting efforts to preserve the elm. He also endeavored to create cuttings resistant to the deadly Dutch elm virus.
Then-NAU greenhouse manager Bradford Blake joined Wommack’s efforts, which eventually caught the attention of the Arizona DAR Agua Fria chapter. (The Coconino chapter was dormant during this time.) On May 8, 1987, the Agua Fria group held a ceremony to replace the plaque.
On April 15, 1992, an elm sapling, successfully grafted from the NAU elm, traveled to Washington, DC, destined to be planted at DAR headquarters. The planting and dedication of this tree occurred during the 101st DAR Continental Congress. Wommack and Blake were awarded the prestigious DAR Medal of Conservation in November 1991 for their preservation work. Now, this healthy tree graces the landscape around the DAR headquarters.
Our Flagstaff elm was named as one of eleven historic witness trees in 2012 during the state centennial. Today, the Coconino DAR Chapter raises funds and works with NAU greenhouse staff to ensure preservation of the Flagstaff tree and propagation of the historic McCormick rose which grows nearby the George Washington Elm.
The story of this rose was featured in a 2013 Gardening, etc. article. In brief, the rose was brought to Arizona in 1865 from New Jersey by Margaret Hunt McCormick, the bride of Arizona Territory’s second governor, Richard C. McCormick. The Territorial capital was then in Prescott and Margaret planted the rose at the Governor’s Mansion. The rose flourished, but Margaret and her newborn child died in 1867 after a difficult childbirth. Arizona Historian Sharlot Hall acquired the mansion in 1929 and noted that she felt Mrs. McCormick’s spirit whenever she was inside.
The Flagstaff rose growing next to the George Washington Elm is a descendant of the Prescott rose and was planted at NAU in 1934. Limited numbers of roses from the Flagstaff rose are for sale through the Arboretum, however, they won’t be available for at least another month. Funds raised through the sale of the rose support both the George Washington Elm and McCormick rose preservation and the Arboretum.
Susan Deaver Olberding is a Flagstaff historian, master gardener, and DAR member. She has published five books on northern Arizona history.
