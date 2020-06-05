Gardening Etcetera: Glorious month for viewing our wild and native penstemons

Oh, these glorious days of June!
“Why,” you might ask, “June in particular?”
Why, we’re heading into the heart of penstemon season!
“What’s a penstemon?”
The penstemon is a marvelous wildflower genus embodying a range of various species, many of which are native to our very own Colorado Plateau. In fact, the Four Corners region of the American Southwest is the ancient point of origin for a number of this genus’ 280 or so species.
All penstemon flowers are tubular with a two-lobed upper lip and a three-lobed lower one. Although the flowers of each species of the genus bear five stamens, one is sterile, lacking an anther. Many wildflower aficionados have dubbed penstemons “beardtongues” because in some species, the sterile anther is hairy, and placed in the “throat” of the flower.
Most of our native penstemons prefer dry, well-draining soils, and abundant sunshine. For gardeners, it’s worth taking note that many penstemon species have more than one common name.
Already this spring, I’m sure many of you have been treated to some awesome displays of several penstemon species. For example: if you drove along east route 66 in Flagstaff during the months of April and May, you may have, like me, experienced a slight quickening of the heart upon viewing roadside exhibits of the spiked, crimson blooms of Eaton’s penstemon (Penstemon eatoni). In late May throughout the region, you may have taken note of the stark purple inflorescences on spikes of the Rocky Mountain penstemon (P. strictus) along roadsides and ditches. And if you happened to venture into Sunset Crater National Monument, you may have spied the deep pink, snapdragon-shaped blossoms of the Sunset Crater penstemon (P. clutei), a rare specimen indeed, as it is endemic to the cinder cones and cinder fields northeast of Flagstaff.
But for me, the best is yet to come! Currently, Palmer’s penstemons, (P. palmeri) in my neighborhood are commencing to thrust flower stalks skyward, which may eventually attain a height of four feet, and bear large, bulbous, faintly pink, flowers. Palmer’s is the sole penstemon that emits a delicious fragrance. This species is pollinated by bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. The extra-wide lower lip of its flower serves as the ultimate landing platform for bumblebees, and I’m wonderstruck every time I witness a mammoth bumblebee zero in on this irresistible target.
I find golden-beard penstemon (P. barbatus) to be striking when planted en masse, which is a good thing because they’re a cinch to grow. I planted one about thirteen years ago in my rock garden. Reaching the impressive height of four feet, it produced masses of scarlet-red florets. It passed on several years later--as all penstemons do--but not before dispersing seed in superfluity throughout our property. Now we have perhaps a hundred of them. Truly, I can never predict where another one will pop up.
Less conspicuous, smaller penstemons are also coming onto the scene. Pineleaf penstemon (P. pinifolius), bears pine needle-like leaves along with red-orange tiny tubular flowers. Narrowleaf penstemon (P. linarioides) generates tiny lavender or bluish-purple ones. Both species grow naturally in forest clearings and dry slopes, attaining heights of eighteen inches or less. These tough-as-nails specimens lend a delicate beauty to walkways and borders in home landscapes.
Sadly, many of us Northern Arizonans take for granted the aesthetic value of these wildflowers. For instance, after the growing season was over this past fall, my HOA mowed down a gorgeous patch of Palmer’s penstemon at the entrance to our neighborhood—apparently, they had never taken notice that these were flowers, not weeds. Additionally, the HOA won’t allow homeowners to grow flowers over four inches tall along the edges of our ditches.
Because penstemons attract pollinators of all sorts, neighborhoods, wildlands, and farmlands alike benefit when these wildflowers are in their midst. So, the next time you encounter one, take a moment to contemplate not only its beauty, but also the intrinsic role it plays in our environment.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. You can send your gardening question or Gardening Etc. topic idea to cocogardenprojects@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.