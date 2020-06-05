Gardening Etcetera: Glorious month for viewing our wild and native penstemons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oh, these glorious days of June!

“Why,” you might ask, “June in particular?”

Why, we’re heading into the heart of penstemon season!

“What’s a penstemon?”

The penstemon is a marvelous wildflower genus embodying a range of various species, many of which are native to our very own Colorado Plateau. In fact, the Four Corners region of the American Southwest is the ancient point of origin for a number of this genus’ 280 or so species.

All penstemon flowers are tubular with a two-lobed upper lip and a three-lobed lower one. Although the flowers of each species of the genus bear five stamens, one is sterile, lacking an anther. Many wildflower aficionados have dubbed penstemons “beardtongues” because in some species, the sterile anther is hairy, and placed in the “throat” of the flower.

Most of our native penstemons prefer dry, well-draining soils, and abundant sunshine. For gardeners, it’s worth taking note that many penstemon species have more than one common name.