How is your garden growing this year? If it’s anything like mine, not so great. In 30 years of gardening in northern Arizona, this year has been the toughest.

I’m not sure if it was too much snow, too much rain, too little rain, cold temperatures, cold soil, few pollinators or too many grasshoppers, before jumping right into the some of the hottest and driest days. Our poor plants didn’t even have a weekend to make the transition from spring to summer. And then there were the flea beetles that took out all my radishes and kale.

Even though I may have only picked 11 tomatoes so far (eight cherries, two Oregon Springs, and one Roma), three yellow squash, and a handful of basil, I’m not giving up. Optimism is a requirement for gardening in the high country. This year I am finally going to plan and plant a fall garden.

Fall gardening has both advantages and disadvantages when compared to our spring and summer ventures. Plants will grow slower in the fall, as the day length is much shorter. And only cool season varieties will work. But there are fewer weeds, fewer insects, and plants don’t need as much water. Your garden will require a lot less work.

Most of what you’ll grow needs to be started from seed as fewer plant starts are available at the nursery. And you really need to be more selective about which varieties you grow; select the ones that have been proven to be cold hardy and have the shortest days to maturity. In general, anything that needs to flower to form a fruit will be less successful.

You will also need to consider what kind of protection you will give your plants. Even the most cold-hardy plants can succumb to cold when the temperature drops to 22 degrees in some areas (as many gardeners found out on June 24.) For extending the season, cold frames work great, though on warm days, you may need to vent them. Frost cloth works great. It comes in different weights from very light to heavy. The heavier cloth is for fall and winter and even though it lets less light in, can protect to 15-20 degrees.

But here’s a problem. You may not have any space in your garden since you are still waiting for some ripe tomatoes. Container gardening is one solution, because you can move them to the most protected areas of your yard. Additionally, look for areas where there’s plenty of sunshine, particularly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you are using an empty garden bed, you’ll need to add compost or some other form of nutrients. Clean up the bed by removing tired, unproductive plants, weeds, and old roots. As for containers, if you are reusing potting soil, you will need to add compost or fertilizer. Adding a little extra phosphorus can also help plant roots get established.

I don’t think I’m alone when I say I often start thinking about a fall garden in the fall. Usually that’s too late. You need to start many vegetables at the peak of summer and that means now. There are exceptions such as radishes and leafy greens, which can be planted through September.

Many books and websites on fall gardening recommend looking at your first frost day and the days to maturity for your vegetable and then counting backwards to figure out when to plant. It’s recommended that plants reach maturity before the first frost. We all know how unpredictable our frost dates can be. Just plan to protect plants when it gets below freezing.

Now let the fun begin and select what to grow. Look for varieties that can handle cold well and have short days to maturity. You may need to order seeds online since the selection in stores may not be great. Or visit the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library at the Extension Office.

Cool-weather vegetables suitable for planting now include spinach, Swiss chard, beets, kale, radishes, lettuce, kohlrabi, and other leafy greens. Cabbage, Brussel sprouts and broccoli will grow, but we really don’t have enough time to get much produce from them. Plant these in late July.

I’m not giving up on my tomatoes yet, but I am going to find space to plant this weekend so I can enjoy a fall harvest.

The Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library is located at 2304 N. 3rd St. in Flagstaff. We are open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

