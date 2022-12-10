Gardening Etcetera: Get a grip on your winter weeds

Recently in this column, I penned an article on biennial weeds — weeds that complete their life cycles in two years. Biennial weeds, however, are not the only ones invading our winter landscapes. There are also certain annuals dubbed “winter weeds” in northern Arizona. Winter annuals germinate in late summer or fall, overwinter, and produce seeds in the spring. Here are some of them.

Cheeseweed

Cheeseweed (Malva neglecta), a.k.a. common mallow or buttonweed, prospers at altitudes of 4,500-8,000 feet in disturbed soils. The weed is a member of the mallow family and originates from Europe. Not only is it a winter weed, but may also be a summer weed or even a biennial.

A somewhat prostrate-growing weed, it bears hairy, almost circular leaves, much like geranium leaves. White or pink flowers with five notched, purple striated petals are held atop stems.

Although cheeseweed does not normally grow above two feet, it will eventually crowd out desirable plants, depriving them of sunlight and nutrients. The weed is also a reservoir for plant viruses including tomato leaf curl and tomato spotted wilt. And as cheeseweed ages, its woody taproot becomes difficult to pull or dig up. The best way to be certain the weed won’t resprout after it has been removed is to dig up both plant and taproot before the plant has four leaves. And it is absolutely necessary to remove the entire plant before the flowers set seed.

Prickly lettuce

Prickly lettuce (Lactuca serriola) a.k.a. milk thistle, of the sunflower family, originates from northern Africa and Eurasia. It is widespread across northern Arizona at elevations of 2,500-8,000 feet. At times, the weed is a biennial, living for two years. Like cheeseweed, this baneful plant produces milky sap, takes advantage of disturbed sites, and grows a long taproot.

A prickly lettuce seed starts life by propagating a rosette of ground-level leaves similar to dandelion leaves (but less deeply lobed), or loose-leaf lettuce. This is the most opportune time for you to take steps to prevent a prickly lettuce infestation. Simply survey your landscaping for their rosettes of leaves, and dig them up, taproots and all, before they start sending up shoots.

At maturity, prickly lettuce is a peculiar-appearing plant, consisting of a one to five foot stem to which the leaves are attached in a clasping manner. A row of spines runs along the central vein of the underside of each leaf. The leaves may reach as long as ten inches but are a mere one-half to three inches in width. Small yellow flowers top tall, branching stems and manufacture parachute-clad seeds. Each plant may produce hundreds to thousands of seeds.

To be sure, prickly lettuce appears, and is, frightfully prickly.

Filaree

Filaree a.k.a. cranesbill and storksbill, (Erodium cicutarium) is a member of the Geranium family and is not native to North America. Flourishing in every Arizona county at 1,000-7,500’ elevations, it may spread through landscapes, fields, and gardens.

Filaree grows rapidly from an immature small rosette to a large mat of intricate, feather-like leaves. At maturity, the weed issues forth short stems carrying umbrella-like spokes holding five-petaled flowers. The minuscule purple flowers eventually morph into spindle-shaped seed pods, resembling a stork. As it dries, the spindle coils, rendering it capable of burrowing into the ground or clinging to animal fur to be disseminated elsewhere. Each plant may yield 2,000 to 10,000 seeds

Filaree is exceptionally ground hugging, and for this reason it may be challenging to grasp and pull out its thin taproot. The older the plant becomes, the more difficult it will be to do so.

Control immature winter seeds now

You'll save yourself much summertime labor when you'd rather be with family or tending to your garden if you take measures now to prevent infestations of these weeds. So, venture out into the cold on sunny days when your landscaping is relatively free of snow, searching for immature stages of cheeseweed, prickly lettuce, and filaree. Dig up each plant in its entirety.

Other control measures include inhibiting seeds from sprouting in the first place. To do this, apply a thick layer of mulch in the fall; as an alternative, you may apply a pre-emergent herbicide in the fall when soil temperatures drop to 70 degrees.

For more information on these weeds and many others, go to https://nazinvasiveplants.org/.