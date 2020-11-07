Gardening Etcetera: George Floyd and the healing power of community gardens

Besides unifying a neighborhood, community gardens have been found to beautify public spaces, save participants' money as they grow their own produce, and help create local food systems. Some studies have even found community gardens to reduce crime because of the increased foot traffic in the area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to this list that it helps individuals and families eat healthier, engage in physical activity, build participant skills through hands-on learning opportunities, and create city green spaces. In their research, they also found cases where community gardens helped revitalize neighborhoods in unexpected ways.

While social media and news media right now might emphasize our differences, we can share more common ground through gardening.

Sharing tips and tricks how best to grow the perfect tomato does not require knowing how our gardening companion voted in the election. A recipe swap centered on using ingredients found in the community garden does not mean we must share the same religion or belief system. The color of the hands passing seeds harvested at the end of the season has no bearing on how they will grow. The more we talk about gardening, the more bridges we build. The more we share in a practice common to all ancestries, the more a divisive political climate cannot divide us.

Ron Finley, one of the greatest community gardeners said, “People need to realize how powerful the transformation of soil can be.” Just like the soil, relationships can find good ground and transform when we focus on commonality, celebrate differences, and extend to all in our community an extra measure of grace. In these efforts lie the true power of common spaces.

Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years. Steve Alston works for W.L. Gore by day, bakes bread by night, and grows grains for said bread on the weekends. He is a self-designated Mad Scientist of the garden and only one of two individuals ever given the title of Honorary Master Gardener by the Coconino Master Gardener Association.

