GARDENING ETCETERA: Gardening as your 'happy place' in a crisis

It’s important to get your face in the sun and your hands in the ground. This isn’t arbitrary. We know sunlight can help with Vitamin D absorption. Studies in the last five years have also shown Mycorrhizal fungi naturally occurring in soils have antidepressant properties and increase the release of serotonin into the brain.

Gardening helps us physically and mentally for so many reasons. Growing green things gets us through uncertain times and enhances good times. We can never underestimate the power of a garden. Wars and diseases may come, but joy is an action.

And right now, I hope you’re finding joy in a seed emerging from the soil, an early Johnny Jump Up blooming from last year’s unemptied container, or a rhubarb plant uncurling its scarlet-veined stalks like a royal carpet. Because the truth is, this article isn’t really what gardens can do, but what humans can do when they choose happiness and resilience.

Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Coconino Master Gardener will return your call or email.

Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.