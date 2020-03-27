GARDENING ETCETERA: Gardening as your 'happy place' in a crisis

It’s funny how we thought an apocalypse-like situation would bring zombies and power outages. Instead, people are flushing paper towels down toilets, and Amazon shipping is delayed. In the words of my cousin, “Worst. Apocalypse. Ever.”
But those being realistic know things will change and all we can do is find happiness, whatever our circumstances.
If you’re reading this column, then likely gardening is one of your happy places. Gardeners know a sense of wellbeing springs from more than what you produce or bloom. It comes from getting your hands in the dirt and sun on your back. It comes from knowing a skill that carries you through times of plenty or shortage. And it comes from an ability to share the skill with others. Whatever else gardeners are, they’re always, always generous.
Our present circumstances aren’t the first time gardening and gardeners have helped in crisis.
Weeks before the US joined in World War I, the country fed millions in Europe simply by growing in backyards and on idle land. It took very little government mobilization. Rather, the program spread by word of mouth, and soon communities everywhere were “sowing seeds of victory” and joining the “war garden movement.” Three million garden plots grew to 5.2 million by 1918, with 1.45 million quarts of food preserved, shared, or put away for a later day. Children were enlisted, too, and called “soldiers of the soil” in the dubbed “victory gardens.” It became cool to garden as well as a duty.
Then, in World War II, the “victory garden” movement revived and even the First Lady installed one on the White House lawns (to the alarm of the US Department of Agriculture). Food grown in containers, empty fields, backyards, and rooftops helped when food rationing hit in 1942.
In fact, it’s estimated 15 million families grew supplemental gardens in 1942 and by 1944, 20 million, with eight million tons of produce harvested. That was more than forty percent the US consumption of fruits and vegetables at the time! Beyond the security of extra food, it gave people a feeling of patriotism, a boost in morale, and empowerment against food distribution problems. The value of a garden certainly wasn’t minimized back then.
While we may not be able to relate to those frightening years, we perhaps understand the patriotism or wellness a garden provides. Or because of current events, maybe we get a glimpse into the distribution problems of back then.
Simply go hunting for toilet paper or all-purpose flour and you’ll see in times of crisis some commodities become hard to find. Commodities you, your family, and neighbors may need now. (Just so you know, there are no toilet paper seeds. There are flour seeds, however. But it’s a topic for another day.)
And if none of these connect you to the power of a garden, then you’ve only to think how much being out in the sun can lessen most ills. We may be advised to stay at home, but it doesn’t mean stay inside.
It’s important to get your face in the sun and your hands in the ground. This isn’t arbitrary. We know sunlight can help with Vitamin D absorption. Studies in the last five years have also shown Mycorrhizal fungi naturally occurring in soils have antidepressant properties and increase the release of serotonin into the brain.
Gardening helps us physically and mentally for so many reasons. Growing green things gets us through uncertain times and enhances good times. We can never underestimate the power of a garden. Wars and diseases may come, but joy is an action.
And right now, I hope you’re finding joy in a seed emerging from the soil, an early Johnny Jump Up blooming from last year’s unemptied container, or a rhubarb plant uncurling its scarlet-veined stalks like a royal carpet. Because the truth is, this article isn’t really what gardens can do, but what humans can do when they choose happiness and resilience.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Coconino Master Gardener will return your call or email.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.
