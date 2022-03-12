Gardening Etcetera: Free gardening classes for your best growing season yet

Are you ready to grow? Need something to motivate you or make you feel more informed? Here are some free happenings to help you kick-start your gardening season.

First, Warner’s Nursery is offering Saturday-only Root Camp sessions. These are all free at their 1101 E. Butler Ave. location in Flagstaff. Pre-registration is not required, but if you would like to save your spot, email info@warnercompanies.com and let them know what class(es) you want to attend. All classes run from 10 to 11 a.m.

March 12: Pruning by Mick Henry. In this session, we cover all the basics and benefits of pruning your trees from a native Flagstaff arborist.

March 19: Seed Starting by Jackee and Steve Alston. Join us for hands-on learning about how to start herb, vegetable, and flower seeds for an exciting gardening season ahead.

March 26: Composting by Frank Branham. This course is designed to teach you how to turn food waste and other materials into high-quality, plant-loving compost.

April 2: Crop and Garden Planning by Tina Gustafson. Learn about choosing the right varieties of plants for our area, succession planting, timing, and season extenders.

April 9: Introduction to Soils by Hattie Braun. This session will discuss local soil issues and how to make the most out of your garden soil.

April 16: Vegetable Gardening at High Elevations by Jim Mast. Learn the key concepts of producing a flourishing garden in Flagstaff.

April 23. Drip Irrigation Use and Installation by Linda Guarino. This session will cover the advantages and disadvantages of different irrigation watering systems.

April 30: Hydroponics by Sue Madden. This course teaches the ins and outs of growing flowers, vegetables, and herbs without soil.

May 7: Raised Beds and Container Gardening by Janan Scott. From buckets to pots, wood frames to rocks, there’s a raised bed or container style available to deal with limited space or poor soil. Come learn how.

May 14: Native Perennials for the Garden by Gayle Gratop. Stroll around Warner’s Nursery with us to explore the native plants available and their needs and benefits.

May 21: Deer- and Javelina-Resistant Gardening by Hattie Braun. This talk will cover plants that are resistant to deer and javelina, and the basics of keeping your plants safe from damage.

June 4: Creative Landscaping for the DIYer by Chris Dixon. Designed for the DIYer, we will help guide you through the steps to making a creative landscape in your very own yard.

June 11: Landscaping with Cacti and Succulents by Susan Holiday and Patti van Tuyl. This class will cover the species that grow well in Northern Arizona’s high elevations.

June 18: Rainwater Harvesting by Chris Whitney. Just in time for monsoon season, Chris will discuss how to properly collect and store rainwater and the benefits in doing so.

July 9: Plants and Pollinators by Patrick Pynes. Sit in while Patrick teaches you the common, local pollinators and their plant preferences, as well as what pest controls to avoid.

Second, the Coconino Master Gardeners Association, in collaboration with the Coconino Community College, will offer four classes on vegetable gardening. These are offered from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the 4th Street campus (3000 N Fourth St, Flagstaff, AZ). In-person and online attendance options are available. Please register at www.coconino.edu/community-education.

March 23: Planning Your Garden by Jim Mast. Get some great tips for planning out your edible garden from a local expert.

March 30: Starting Seeds and Plant Care by Gayle Gratop. Propagation will be explained in simple terms for all experience levels.

April 6: Soils and Composting by Hattie Braun and Frank Branham. Learn how to amend and build your garden soils with composting demonstrations and soil testing experiments.

April 13: Extending Your Growing Season by Jackee Alston. Come discuss how to extend your fruit and vegetable growing days with low-input techniques for growing in cold climates.

Third, head to Viola’s Flower Garden, 610 S. State Route 89A in Flagstaff, for some fun spring events.

April 9: Pansy Party. There is no better way to kick off the spring season than with a party honoring one of our favorite cold season annuals. This event is from noon to 2:00.

May 1: Tomato Fest 2022. It’s back and will feature over 50 varieties of tomato starts and seeds. Free classes during the fest. Learn new ways to maintain your garden!

Lastly, mark your calendars for some upcoming garden related events.

May 21: Plant Sale and Garden Festival at the Colton Community Garden, Museum of Northern Arizona. Details to come.

August 13: Coconino Master Gardeners Association’s 2nd Annual Vegetable Garden Tour. Stay tuned for more information.

All of these gatherings are sure to be helpful to new and old gardeners alike, so we will see you there. You can find these and more events on the Coconino Master Gardener Association blog calendar: http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com/. If you have garden-related events that you would like added, email Loni Shapiro at ldscns@gmail.com.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.

