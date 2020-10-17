Gardening Etcetera: Forecast of La Nina in winter could leave us parched

Flagstaff recorded 2020 as its driest summer ever, measuring a mere 1.78” of precipitation in comparison to its normal 7.6”, Las Vegas had no rain for at least 164 days, and Phoenix experienced its hottest season ever. As of this writing, the National Forest in Coconino County continues stringent fire restrictions, while all of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, California, and Utah are in droughts. Added to that is the fact that the American Southwest underwent a “nonsoon” in 2019, as well. The combination of heat and tinder-dry forests and brush continue to fuel fires everywhere.

Well then, what happens next, and how does La Nina play into it? In a sense, La Nina is the opposite of El Nino. Both El Nino and La Nina are complex weather patterns, and the two together are known as the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Cycle. El Nino occurs when surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean heat up more than normal. In contrast, La Nina happens when this region’s ocean surface temperatures cool below normal by at least a half-degree Celsius. Both cycles occur about every three to five years and may impact weather patterns around the world.