With an epic winter behind us and the promise of warmer days ahead, our thoughts turn to summer and the gardening possibilities awaiting us.

If you are ready to plan a garden, purchase plants and learn more about gardening in Flagstaff, you will want to attend the annual Plant Sale and Garden Festival presented by the Coconino Master Gardener Association (CMGA) in partnership with the Museum of Northern Arizona on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This family-friendly event will take place at the Colton Garden located at 1301 N. Fort Valley Road across the road from the Museum of Northern Arizona. There will be signs and volunteers to guide you to the event and the parking area. The event and parking are free. There will be no sales before 10:00 am.

You will find 21 vendors selling organically grown herb, vegetable, and tomato starts as well as seeds, and native plants proven to grow in Northern Arizona. There will be many other vendor and educational opportunities as well as a used tool sale, tool sharpening, children’s activities, and food. Here is what to expect.

Let it Grow Native Plants and Lily of the Field flagstafflily.com/ are two local growers selling native perennials, and heirloom and arid-adapted plants. The Arboretum at Flagstaff thearb.org will also have native plants for sale. And Forestdale Farm forestdalefarm.com/ is offering sustainably grown vegetable and herb garden starts.

Arizona Milkweed for Monarchs www.azmilkweedsformonarchs.org/ is a nonprofit organization selling milkweed plants.

If you are looking for a new house plant, you are in luck. Plantae www.plantaeflagstaff.com/ is returning with a varied selection of beautiful houseplants including cacti, succulents, and exotics.

Four artists from the Flagstaff Potters’ Guild www.flagstaffpottersguild.com/ will be selling handcrafted ceramic planters. And Shuttle Bus Studios will be returning with LeeAnn Dodde’s creative pottery. Check out her story at www.shuttlebusstudios.com.

Have tools that need sharpening? Nemo from Never a Dull Moment will be available to sharpen tools and knives on the spot.

Elevated Gardening www.elevated-gardening.com/ and Harvesting Roots harvestingroots.org/ offer gardening consulting and coaching. They will be happy to tell you about their services. Nevermore Gardens and the Bad Seed Company will be offering lavender bundles, dried flowers, and freshly baked bread.

You may find a treasure at the CMGA Second Chance Table featuring gently used gardening tools and supplies along with garden books and houseplants.

AZ Homegrown Glass will be joining us this year with stunning garden art. And the Route 66 4-H Stem Club has been busy crafting macramé plant hangers, blacksmith trowels and hooks, lettuce baskets, seed bombs, and bug houses to sell.

There is always more to learn about gardening, and we are pleased to offer four free talks presented by knowledgeable and passionate gardeners with valuable information and pearls of wisdom to share.

10:45-11:15 a.m.—Learn about how to reduce pesticide use at Dan Devere’s talk on ‘Integrated Pest Management.’

11:30 a.m.-noon—Steve Alston will teach about ‘Seed Saving.’

12:15-12:45 p.m.—Frank Branham will share his gardening wisdom during ‘Transplanting your Plants.’

1-1:30 p.m.—Hattie Braun will present ‘Understanding Garden Soils.’ This is where it all starts!

Grab a Snack at The Northland Hospice Bake Sale or the Baja Mar Food Truck tacosflagstaff.com/ and stroll the beautiful gardens at Colton Garden while enjoying spectacular views.

There is also a self-guided walking tour of season extenders in the Colton Gardens. Pick up your map at the CMGA table. Also in the garden, Willa Pratley will be assisting children with some fun activities and volunteers will be demonstrating pizza making in a pueblo-style oven in that same area.

CMGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a group of well-educated gardeners to teach classes and care for gardens in the community.

We suggest you bring a box to carry home your new purchases.

We look forward to seeing you on May 20. Happy gardening season!