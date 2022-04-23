Gardening Etcetera: Finding success with fruit trees in Flagstaff

My co-worker came in last week and showed me a stunning picture of her flower-cloaked pear tree. She said, “the tree has more flowers this year than I’ve seen in the past 10 years I have lived here.” Two days later, she came in with another picture and all the flowers were brown. She won’t be harvesting any pears this year.

For those of us who have lived in Flagstaff for some time, we know the culprit: late spring frost. On April 13, the day my co-worker snapped the second photo, the temperature reached a low of 16 degrees. This temperature was low enough to damage all fruit tree blossoms open throughout Flagstaff.

After that near-record low temperature, I started examining the fruit trees in my neighborhood. I saw lots of fruit trees with loads of flowers at their peak of showiness which didn’t look damaged at all. Did it mean these trees escaped damage and could produce fruit this year?

There’s one sure way to predict whether a fruit crop is still viable and that’s to pick a couple of blossoms and cut them open. I collected a few cherry blossoms from a neighbor’s tree and sliced them in half. Though the petals were bright and healthy, the pistil (or female portion of the flower) was black. The blossoms weren’t going to become fruit this year.

That’s the challenge of fruit growing in regions where the spring temperatures can drop into the mid-twenties on any given morning. Most open blossoms can be damaged by temperatures lower than 25 degrees. If the fruit blossom is still in the bud stage, it can survive temperatures as low as 10 degrees.

For those who want to cultivate fruit successfully, consider your growing conditions. Microclimates abound in northern Arizona. One way to learn about the microclimates in your neighborhood is to monitor maximum and minimum temperatures and determine if your site is warmer or colder than your local data. You can also find variation in your own yard. Planting trees in locations with plenty of sunshine while also protected from wind will increase your odds of getting fruit.

Follow planting recommendations then water it in well, especially if your tree is a bare-root purchase. The best time to plant bare-root trees is early spring so time is running out if that’s what you are looking to plant. Container grown trees can be planted now until fall.

Now figure out what species and cultivar you should plant. Because of our unpredictable weather with late spring and early fall frosts, select cultivars known to bloom later and fruit earlier.

If you are in one of the colder neighborhoods, stick with apples as they often bloom the latest and flowers will have the greatest chance of surviving a damaging frost. Then select your cultivars carefully. Just because you like a specific cultivar doesn’t mean it’s the best choice. Some popular varieties that grow well here are Red and Golden Delicious, Gala, Jonathan, Jonagold, and Winesap. You can also try growing European plums and sour cherries as these also have a later bloom date. Montmorency and Meteor are two favorites for sour cherries.

In warmer areas, you can try peaches, nectarines, and sweet cherries. Not only can these sometimes bear fruit, but they can be attractive landscape trees. Beware that these species sometimes bloom in March. The peach varieties Elberta and Reliance are good choices.

The trickiest fruit tree for fruit is the apricot. These trees can bloom in late February or early March. But some years they bloom late. In 2018, many people saw their first apricot crop after years of hoping.

There’s a lot you can do to improve your chances of a good fruit crop but in the end, it is Mother Nature who decides who wins or loses.

I will be giving a free talk on fruit trees at a collaborative Plant Sale being held May 21 at 1 p.m. at the Colton Gardens at the Museum of Northern Arizona. More details on this great event will appear soon in an upcoming Gardening Etcetera column.

Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program. If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will return your call.

