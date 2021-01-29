Gardening Etcetera: Exclusive! Confessions of a 'bed-head' gardener

I admit it. I’m a “bed-head” gardener. I use the term bed-head in reference to the coif we all sport upon waking every morning — one that’s a tad mussy. But fortunately for me, this is fast becoming a bona fide and trendy style of landscaping.
So what’s all the rage? For one thing, we bed-headers don’t follow strict rules typically called for in classic landscaping, not to say that traditional gardening can’t be gorgeous. It’s just that some gardeners, like me, appreciate a more natural and carefree approach. Rarely will we sculpt hedges and manicure lawns into straight lines and fancy shapes, nor will we deadhead (remove spent flowers) everything.
Bed-headers tend to let grow what will grow in their own particular microclimates and soil types, both of which we have an assortment in the area. For instance, in my neck of the woods (Timberline), common sunflower (Helianthus annus), sporting chocolate-colored central disks, grows profusely in the dry, thin soil along the edges of our ditch. While many folks in my neighborhood equate sunflowers with weeds, my husband and I find them delightful. Then again, we don’t mow our small mountain meadow each fall as many folks would; we stand true to our convictions that the tawny, spent flowers of rabbitbrush (Chrysothamnus spp.), and the golden seed heads of yarrow (Achillea millefolium) remain attractive throughout the cold months.
While formal gardens may require ample doses of fertilizer and water, bed-head gardens typically use much less. This fits in nicely with the sustainable style of living many Northern Arizonans enjoy. All of the following shrubs and sub-trees are highly sustainable and flourish in poor soils: cliff rose (Cowania mexicana), with a distinctive bearing of numerous branches and reddish-brown, shredding bark; the wide-spreading fern bush (Chamaebatiaria millefolium) that summons a plethora of pollinators with its profusion of cream-colored flowers; and Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) that flaunts a haze of purple-blue flower spikes.
If you prefer medium-sized shrubs, you may want to plant shrubby cinquefoil (Dasiphora fruticosa), which blooms all summer; dwarf mugo pine (Pinus mugo), perfect for adding a touch of winter greenery; and catmint (Nepeta faassenii), with the lovely form of an undulating mound bearing violet flowers.
In my landscape, I fancy planting Xeric (drought-tolerant) flowering perennials in front of groupings of shrubs. My perennials of choice are the Penstemons, and I grow at least seven different varieties, keeping in mind not to crowd them. Cheery red and yellow Gaillardia dot the driest, hottest areas next to the road, while native purple asters (Machaeranthera spp.) and sunset-hued hyssop (Agastache rupestris) adorn my landscaping from late summer up to the first freeze. I deadhead some of my perennials to encourage reblooming but allow others to go to seed for the next season. Next spring, I hope to add a variety of zinnias and Mexican hat to my hottest sectors and red cinquefoil (Potentilla thurberi) to the rock garden where my columbines thrive.
Many bed-headers fashion wandering walkways around large plantings. Here, you may wish to plant your tallest specimens in the middle and the lowest ones at the edges. For example, butterfly bush (Buddleja davidii), Apache plume (Fallugia paradoxa), and tall ornamental grasses like Muhlenbergia make handsome center anchors, while the low growing variety of poppy mallow (Callirhoe involucrata) provides a stunning pop of color along the borders. You can fill in the rest with stands or mixtures of purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), lavender (Lavendula spp.), skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregata), cold-hardy succulents, or anything that suits you.
Now that I’ve extolled the virtues of bed-head gardening, I need to mention a caveat: it’s not without some toil. As in any garden plot, weeds grow, so you’ll need to keep them at bay. I have discovered, however, that the more my plantings fill in the empty spaces, the less room there is for weeds to rear their ugly heads.
I’m a bed-head gardener, and proud of it. You can be one too; it’s a cinch!
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you’re interested in the Beginning Vegetable Gardener series being offered by Coconino Master Gardeners starting Mar, 2, contact Gayle Gratop at: gaylejennifer2@email.arizona.edu.