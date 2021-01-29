Gardening Etcetera: Exclusive! Confessions of a 'bed-head' gardener

I admit it. I’m a “bed-head” gardener. I use the term bed-head in reference to the coif we all sport upon waking every morning — one that’s a tad mussy. But fortunately for me, this is fast becoming a bona fide and trendy style of landscaping.

So what’s all the rage? For one thing, we bed-headers don’t follow strict rules typically called for in classic landscaping, not to say that traditional gardening can’t be gorgeous. It’s just that some gardeners, like me, appreciate a more natural and carefree approach. Rarely will we sculpt hedges and manicure lawns into straight lines and fancy shapes, nor will we deadhead (remove spent flowers) everything.

Bed-headers tend to let grow what will grow in their own particular microclimates and soil types, both of which we have an assortment in the area. For instance, in my neck of the woods (Timberline), common sunflower (Helianthus annus), sporting chocolate-colored central disks, grows profusely in the dry, thin soil along the edges of our ditch. While many folks in my neighborhood equate sunflowers with weeds, my husband and I find them delightful. Then again, we don’t mow our small mountain meadow each fall as many folks would; we stand true to our convictions that the tawny, spent flowers of rabbitbrush (Chrysothamnus spp.), and the golden seed heads of yarrow (Achillea millefolium) remain attractive throughout the cold months.