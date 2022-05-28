Gardening Etcetera: Drought tolerant herbs for higher and drier conditions

With the threat of severe drought and rising temperatures — not to mention inflation affecting food prices — it’s a good time to talk about low water herbs. Since most are native to the Mediterranean and used to thirsty conditions, little care is needed beyond an occasional watering. This means no additional fertilization is recommended beyond regular compost or planting soil.

Sounds too good to be true for our growing conditions in northern Arizona, right? Well, it gets better. Most can also handle the extreme temperature fluctuations common in late spring. Here are several of my favorite hardy herbs.

LOVAGE

I can’t understand why lovage hasn’t caught on as much in the US as in the UK, but it is one herb I rely on throughout the year for soups and other savory dishes. Lovage can be used as a substitute for both celery and parsley, owing to its similar flavors. A very cold hardy herb, it can come back every year if mulched. It is easy to start from seed, and we're fortunate in our community to have seeds grown out in Hart Prairie available to anyone through the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library.

GREEK OREGANO

Translated from Greek, oregano means “joy of the mountain,” which makes me love this herb even more. Great dried or fresh, oregano is a must for savory, Mediterranean cooking and adds to its value by being an antiseptic. I replant this herb from seeds every year since they don’t always come back.

MEXICAN OREGANO

Actually in the mint family, Mexican oregano is similar in flavor to its Greek counterpart, but with a more complex flavor practically made to compliment chilies and spicy food. A woody and low-growing species native to Latin America, I also replant it every year from seed to ensure I have fresh leaves in the summer and dried ones in the winter.

SWEET MARJORAM

Although technically another oregano, I find sweet marjoram a great addition to soups instead of the Greek species because of its milder flavor. It's easy to start from seed, but like most of the herbs on this list, it's considered a tender perennial and should be mulched heavily. Plant cold-tolerant varieties if you want them to overwinter.

LAVENDER

How much do I love lavender? Let me count the ways… never mind, the list would be too long for this short article. I’ll just say there aren’t many herbs just as tasty in sweet dishes as they are in savory, but lavender fits that bill. Lavender loves good drainage and to have the soil dried thoroughly before a watering. A moisture meter would be a useful tool for monitoring this. If your plant is mulched well during winter and pruned down by half at the end of each season, this low-growing shrub will bloom for years. Make sure to choose cold-hardy varieties, and for culinary use, I recommend 'Hidcote' or 'Munstead'.

CHIVES

Chives are recognized as two different species (and flavors): garlic or onion. They will come back every year without any special treatment. If left to create showy purple pompom blooms, they’ll also reseed. Chives are a great cut and come again substitute for green onions. And since most animals don’t like their smell or taste, I tuck in chives throughout my garden beds to help deter mice from eating other crops.

ROSEMARY

If given a warm microclimate and mulched every winter, rosemary will grow as a perennial. Rosemary prefers rocky soil and as much neglect as you can give it. In hot climates, keep it pruned to the size you like and use the cuttings to roast potatoes with a little bit of salt, pepper, and good olive oil.

SAGE

With its velvety green-grey leaves, sage is as pretty in the garden as it is delicious in the kitchen. Sage is good in many savory dishes. To keep it coming back year after year, plant as you would the oreganos.

THYME

Thyme is so easy to grow from seed; I plant it every year without bothering to overwinter it. Instead, I dry it for year-round use until it's replanted the following season. Thyme thrives in rocky soils, makes an excellent ground cover, and its aromatic oils concentrate when grown in dry conditions.

As a bonus, most of these herbs aren't only drought tolerant but disease and pest resistant. And when divided, they maintain their vigor. So, feel free to share with friends and neighbors. This will help get them on the path to growing food in our new normal of hot and dry conditions.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etcetera. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

