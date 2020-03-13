GARDENING ETCETERA: Drilling down into the nitty gritty of nitrogen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Certain plants called legumes including beans, peas, locust trees, clovers, and many more, grow nodules on their roots where Rhizobium bacteria live in a symbiotic relationship with their hosts. The Rhizobium fix nitrogen for the plant’s benefits while the plant furnishes carbohydrates to feed the bacteria. What’s more, when these nodules age, perish, and decompose in the soil, they may provide fixed nitrogen to plants in the vicinity. No wonder the grapevine next to our locust is robust!

The decomposition of dead plants and animals, along with animal waste products, which we term “organic matter,” is yet another method by which plants obtain nitrogen. Specialized bacteria and fungi convert nitrogen compounds found in organic matter to ammonium and ammonia, and here again, nitrifying bacteria get down to the business of incorporating the nitrogen into nitrates.

This is where we Northern Arizona gardeners come onto the scene. (That is, if we want our crops to yield much of anything.) To our garden soil, we add compost, which is basically decomposed organic matter; well-aged manure (we all know what that is); blood meal; worm castings; etc. for which one of the purposes is to add nitrogen.