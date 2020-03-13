GARDENING ETCETERA: Drilling down into the nitty gritty of nitrogen

Anyone who successfully grows vegetables and fruit in Northern Arizona will tell you that incorporating nitrogen into your soil is imperative for a successful crop. But why?
To begin with, all plants and animals require nitrogen, as it is a major component of amino acids, which are key constituents of proteins and nucleic acids. And when it comes to our gardens and landscaping, if nitrogen is scarce, (which it is here) everything stops growing.
But where does nitrogen come from? The air we breathe is 78% nitrogen, so it should be readily available, right? Wrong.
Each atmospheric nitrogen (N2) molecule consists of two nitrogen atoms bound tightly together. Organisms cannot utilize N2 for growth or biological processes; the molecule must go through a process called nitrogen fixation.
One route nitrogen can be fixed is through thunderstorm activity. Lightning separates the nitrogen atoms, which are brought to the earth’s surface by rain and then sink into the soil. Here, the nitrogen atoms combine with minerals to form nitrates, which can be taken up by plant roots.
It’s important to note here that once roots assimilate nitrate, the plant can get busy making nitrogen-containing organic compounds like amino acids, proteins, chlorophyll, and DNA. Then, animals consuming the plants assimilate these compounds for their own use and may, in turn be eaten, passing the nitrogenous compounds on to other animals higher in the food chain, like us.
Certain plants called legumes including beans, peas, locust trees, clovers, and many more, grow nodules on their roots where Rhizobium bacteria live in a symbiotic relationship with their hosts. The Rhizobium fix nitrogen for the plant’s benefits while the plant furnishes carbohydrates to feed the bacteria. What’s more, when these nodules age, perish, and decompose in the soil, they may provide fixed nitrogen to plants in the vicinity. No wonder the grapevine next to our locust is robust!
The decomposition of dead plants and animals, along with animal waste products, which we term “organic matter,” is yet another method by which plants obtain nitrogen. Specialized bacteria and fungi convert nitrogen compounds found in organic matter to ammonium and ammonia, and here again, nitrifying bacteria get down to the business of incorporating the nitrogen into nitrates.
This is where we Northern Arizona gardeners come onto the scene. (That is, if we want our crops to yield much of anything.) To our garden soil, we add compost, which is basically decomposed organic matter; well-aged manure (we all know what that is); blood meal; worm castings; etc. for which one of the purposes is to add nitrogen.
Frank Branham wrote an excellent article for this column in September on cover cropping, a marvelous method of safely incorporating nitrogen and other nutrients into your soil. This crop is often planted in the fall, but not harvested; it’s chopped and mixed into the soil and allowed to decompose. The next spring, the resulting product is a fertile, loamy soil primed for planting. And if you choose a legume; namely, peas as your cover crop, your soil will receive an even greater boost of nitrogen.
Some of us purchase commercial fertilizers high in nitrogen. It’s true, these chemicals may give a quick boost of growth to your crop, but there are a number of drawbacks. For instance; over-fertilization can cause defoliation, wilting, decreased growth, and even death of your plants.
Among other downsides to applying chemical fertilizers, is that excess nitrogen may leach into nearby waterways, leading to a bloom of aquatic plant growth and disruption of the entire ecosystem.
So there it is: The Nitrogen Cycle; the intricate process by which nitrogen is made available to all living organisms. And although nitrogen is vital for all forms of life, we humans must resist the impulse to use it excessively.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, elementary tutor and Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. Gardening questions can be sent to CoconinoMasterGardeners@gmail.com or submitted to the Master Gardener Hotline: 928-773-6115.