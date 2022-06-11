Gardening Etcetera: Don't be alarmed, that's just scat

Picture this: You’re hiking through the woods with your best friend, when suddenly you encounter a large pile of steaming poo. Your friend starts to freak out, sure that Bigfoot has left his mark here in northern Arizona. But you assure them, saying, “Don’t worry. It’s just bear scat.”

And somehow, as they size up the pile, they don’t feel any better.

Scat is generally defined as excrement left by an animal -- a wild animal, in particular. Scat can tell you quite a lot about the species inhabiting an area. For example, what they’re eating, what habitat they’re using, and through analyzing the DNA found in the feces, scientists can even identify individuals. Studying scat can pinpoint a lot of information without ever having to trap or radio collar a creature.

In a past life, I was a biologist specializing in mammals and birds, so my friends and family are skilled at rolling their eyes at me when I bend over every dropping pile I find. But it doesn’t take a formal education to learn how to read the smelly signs mammals leave behind.

Here are a few you may recognize as you walk about our forests and neighborhoods:

COYOTE AND FOX

Using scat to communicate with other canines, coyote and fox poop can be found in the middle of roads, trail crossings, and other prominent spots. They leave tubular scat with tapered ends, often about an inch in diameter. Darker and with more fur and bones in the winter, the scat can appear more twisted and rope-like than when its looser, lighter, and with more seeds in the summer.

RACCOON

As omnivores, racoon scat somewhat resembles dog poop, except it contains more undigested food, like seeds, insects, and hair. It’s usually darker too. Raccoons often leave segmented piles of scat in communal latrines along with other raccoons. These latrines can be at the base of trees, in tree forks, or on fallen logs. Scat can be bleached white, blackish, brown, tan, or yellowish but is most often dark and in the shape of a cylinder characterized by blunt ends.

WEASEL

Short-tailed and long-tailed weasels often leave their scat on raised objects, near active dens, or sometimes by their leftover meals. Their 1.5” x 0.1” scat is typically black and twisted, with pointed ends, and often folds back on itself.

BOBCAT

Highly segmented and 3-5” long, bobcat scat is often found in a prominent place where it’s partially buried like a domestic cat would but is also left exposed to communicate with other bobcats. Rarely are bones or hair found in bobcat scat because of their advanced digestive system, which breaks down most of what’s ingested.

MOUNTAIN LION

Greater in diameter than a bobcat’s, mountain lion scat is about twice as large. They too will partially dig in their scat and pawed out marks can be found in the ground. Mountain lion scat has the presence of bones and hair more often than bobcat’s, though similarly segmented with blunt ends.

BLACK BEAR

Like human (and possibly Bigfoot) feces, bear scat is usually tubular and dependent on what’s being eaten. Unlike humans, it’s larger (5-12” long and 1-2” in diameter). Bears feast on carrion when they can get it, but more often their scat is made up of grass, roots, insects, nuts, or fruits. The more fruit they eat, the looser the scat. Often it has a sickly-sweet odor as well.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK

Like other ungulates, elk scat takes the form of pellets during winter, when their diets consist of mostly woody browse. These look like chocolate-covered almonds. In summer, when elk consume fresh grasses, the poop resembles cow pies with some softly formed pellets intermixed.

MULE DEER

If elk droppings look like chocolate-covered almonds, then deer dung are chocolate-covered raisins. Semi-round, individual droppings often indicate deer are feeding mostly on browse. Long, lumpy droppings are from a diet of more grasses and herbaceous materials (like my strawberries and snapdragons). Pellets that are shiny, due to a higher moisture content, are a sign of recent activity.

When learning to identify animals by scat, it’s good to also look around for tracks. This aids in eliminating other species the scat might not have ruled out. And it goes without saying — don’t handle or taste the scat. Rather, use a stick to dissect it as some scat, like that of raccoon’s, can carry parasitic roundworms which, if inhaled, can cause serious harm to humans. It’s still unknown if the same diseases affect Bigfoot.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. In her past lives she was a wildlife biologist, botanist, and backcountry ranger. Now she is the co-editor of the Gardening Etcetera column, owner of Nevermore Gardens, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0