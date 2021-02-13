Gardening Etcetera: Demystifying the decomposing matter of humus

Last night, I dreamed I was thinning basil seedlings. I think my subconscious is as antsy as my conscious to get outside and plant. Forget that my garden is still covered in snow. I want to see green things! And basil sproutlings, more than any, are the cutest.
Although my rational brain wouldn’t recommend starting a warm-season crop like basil yet, there are some things I would recommend doing right now — namely, taking good care to prepare your ground. Soil health is often the last thing gardeners think about (note my own desire for green poking up out of the ground), but one of the first they should do. Contributing to soil health is the biggest gift you can give to your plants and thus yourself as a gardener. And no amendment is more worthy of our efforts than the development of humus.
Not to be confused with hummus — and apologies if you’re now hungry for Mediterranean food — humus is the nutrient-dense byproduct of organic material decomposing into non-living matter. When you see it, especially on the forest floor, it appears black and dense, and you know exactly what it is. Beyond that, humus can be complex to explain because it is not fully understood. However, it is important for every gardener to understand at least the basics of the science.
There are two stages in humus formation. First, the mineralization stage is when the inorganic compounds like minerals and nutrients are released from decomposing plant and animal material then are taken up by plant roots. Next, humification occurs. This is when the remaining organic substances are broken down by earthworms, fungi, bacteria, arthropods, and microorganisms. This process creates polymers that act as soil stabilizers and help with many of the components which make up good soil. It is a slow process but creates stable soil. In fact, Penn State Extension found in one study some humus particles to be over a thousand years old.
Now that you have endured the soil science lesson, let’s talk about what humus can do for your garden and plants. Humus adds both fertility and improved soil structure to your garden beds.
For starters, humus helps grow good soil by increasing water retention. Polymers are what give soil that spongy, friable texture and are an asset in our area, where soil is either sandy or clay-like. But because of the uniform texture of humus, it also creates better aeration by allowing for drainage pathways created primarily by earthworms. This effectively alters soil structure and benefits all types of soil, even caliche.
Maybe best of all, humus acts as a warming mulch and contributes to soil health by adding the always-needed carbon and nitrogen (ratio 10:1), as well as trace minerals and nutrients. Humus particles are negatively charged and have thirty to forty times more attraction to positively charged nutrients than clay particles, thus greatly decreasing the leaching of needed minerals and nutrients. Clay holds in nutrients but does not make them as readily available as humus does.
Humus can be created by natural composting processes, but it may also be purchased as a granular concentrate. When I plant out seedlings, I add a teaspoon of a powder-based, biomimetic humus to the planting hole. It noticeably gives me healthier plants.
Other gardeners and farmers I know sprinkle this synthetic humus on the top of the planting area, adding to the whole health of the soil. There are liquid forms available for purchase as well and if you are interested, ask your local garden nursery where to find these products. Some companies sell whole soil conditioning regimens based on all three types of biomimetic applications.
As much as I love running my fingers through humate-rich, dark soil, I don’t dream about it like I do growing plants. But with tender-loving attention given to soil needs, I can actually have the plants worth dreaming about. And soon—say in three months—I can have all the baby basil seedlings my heart desires.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 15 years.