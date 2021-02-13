Gardening Etcetera: Demystifying the decomposing matter of humus

Last night, I dreamed I was thinning basil seedlings. I think my subconscious is as antsy as my conscious to get outside and plant. Forget that my garden is still covered in snow. I want to see green things! And basil sproutlings, more than any, are the cutest.

Although my rational brain wouldn’t recommend starting a warm-season crop like basil yet, there are some things I would recommend doing right now — namely, taking good care to prepare your ground. Soil health is often the last thing gardeners think about (note my own desire for green poking up out of the ground), but one of the first they should do. Contributing to soil health is the biggest gift you can give to your plants and thus yourself as a gardener. And no amendment is more worthy of our efforts than the development of humus.

Not to be confused with hummus — and apologies if you’re now hungry for Mediterranean food — humus is the nutrient-dense byproduct of organic material decomposing into non-living matter. When you see it, especially on the forest floor, it appears black and dense, and you know exactly what it is. Beyond that, humus can be complex to explain because it is not fully understood. However, it is important for every gardener to understand at least the basics of the science.