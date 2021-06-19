Gardening Etcetera: Deer will lose their appetite with these defensive plants

There’s good reason many of us high-country folk simply can’t resist planting things in the great outdoors during our temperate, monsoonal summers. Who can resist dropping everything we’re doing to dig about in the soil and take a breath of fresh air laden with sweet fragrance? This is the season we can practically witness our flowers, trees, vegetables, and shrubs growing a bit more each day.
But, as we all know, there are certain drawbacks to gardening and landscaping in our region. Deer munching on or devouring our plants and trees is one of them. For today’s column, I will discuss some plants native or adapted to the high country that carry natural defenses, making them somewhat unpalatable to deer.
To better understand which of our vegetation deer may choose to chomp on, let’s learn a bit about a deer’s body structure. First, they have a narrow snout and a long, flexible tongue, allowing them to be quite selective in what they will and can eat. Second, deer rumens are not designed to digest a lot of grass or fibrous plants. Most of a deer’s diet consists of forbs (leaves and twigs, especially tender, succulent ones), browse (leafy parts of woody plants), and mast (seeds—especially acorns, nuts, and berries).
Some plants defend against critters by: bearing thorns, or hairy, silvery, or prickly leaves; emitting a strong odor; or producing thick sap. Bear in mind though, many of these plants and trees need several months to build up the structures, stature, or chemicals necessary to render them unpalatable. You may need to find another method of protecting your vegetation like fencing or deer repellent spray for a short time.
Surprisingly, many of the same culinary herbs we find so tasty, like rosemary, lavender, sage, and thyme, actually repel deer. For them, the taste is too bitter. (Who could imagine?) Other perennials emitting scents unpleasant to deer are yarrow (Achillea), purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), hummingbird mint (Agastache rupestris), catmint (Nepeta spp.), and bee balm (Monarda spp.). Alliums, too, are deer resistant, although their onion-like odor may be repelling to some humans. Sagebrush (Artemesia), however, is an important food source for mule deer.
Deer generally eschew pine trees, but if they’re sufficiently hungry, they’ll take a nibble, or even bite off some side shoots. And occasionally these critters may destroy very young or stressed trees. Most of the same holds true for hackberry, juniper, ash, spruce, and Douglas fir trees.
Happily, many pollinator plants are distasteful to deer. For the most part, they bypass goldenrod (Solidago spp.), blanket flower (Gaillardia spp.), black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), California poppy, and most milkweeds (Asclepsias spp.). Columbine leaves are poisonous to mammals.
There are several ground covers and low-growing shrubs here in the high country of which deer steer clear. Creeping barberry (Mahonia repens) is a low-growing shrub decked out with waxy, holly-like leaves with spiny margins. Spreading phlox (Phlox diffusa) forms a dense mound of tiny, needlelike leaves topped with a carpet of pinkish flowers. Deer also shun Lamb’s Ear (Stachys byzantine), wreathed in silver, furry leaves, and snow-in-summer (Cerastium tomentosum), sporting silvery, felt-like foliage.
Not surprisingly, deer will usually bypass cacti, which display modified leaves in the form of spines. Similarly prohibitive succulents are: Agave spp., and hens and chicks (Sempervivum spp.).
Deer spurn currant and gooseberry (Ribes spp.), boxwood (Buxus spp.), Apache plume (Fallugia paradoxa), barberry (Berberis spp.), Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) and rabbit brush (Chrysothamnus nauseosus). Some of these shrubs become so immense, they may serve double duty as living screens or fences.
Hyacinth (Hyacinthus orientalis), daffodilis (Narcissus spp.) and snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) are some of the most deer resistant flowering bulbs, because they’re poisonous. Grape hyacinths (Muscari armeniacum), Siberian squill (Scilla siberica), and crocus (Crocus spp.) are moderately deer resistant flowering bulbs.
In the final analysis, implementing several deer-repelling measures like fencing off your most deer-enticing plants, such as your vegetables and fruit trees, applying deer repellents when necessary, and selecting plants that deer rebuff, should give you good results. But keep in mind that no plant is deer-proof, and some of those that repel deer are poisonous to animals and people.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.