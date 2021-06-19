Gardening Etcetera: Deer will lose their appetite with these defensive plants

There’s good reason many of us high-country folk simply can’t resist planting things in the great outdoors during our temperate, monsoonal summers. Who can resist dropping everything we’re doing to dig about in the soil and take a breath of fresh air laden with sweet fragrance? This is the season we can practically witness our flowers, trees, vegetables, and shrubs growing a bit more each day.

But, as we all know, there are certain drawbacks to gardening and landscaping in our region. Deer munching on or devouring our plants and trees is one of them. For today’s column, I will discuss some plants native or adapted to the high country that carry natural defenses, making them somewhat unpalatable to deer.

To better understand which of our vegetation deer may choose to chomp on, let’s learn a bit about a deer’s body structure. First, they have a narrow snout and a long, flexible tongue, allowing them to be quite selective in what they will and can eat. Second, deer rumens are not designed to digest a lot of grass or fibrous plants. Most of a deer’s diet consists of forbs (leaves and twigs, especially tender, succulent ones), browse (leafy parts of woody plants), and mast (seeds—especially acorns, nuts, and berries).